Cate Blanchett officially chosen as Lilith for Eli Roth's Borderlands

The argument that Eli Roth's BORDERLANDS is something we need to see is getting louder as Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett has been announced to lead the cast of the film as Lilith, a mermaid and Legendary thief equipped with magical abilities. . Equipped with a silver tongue, an attitude to match, and a desire to poke holes in the face of every enemy she encounters, Lilith uses her superhuman powers to gain advantage over those who stand in her way.

Speaking about Blanchett addressing the adaptation of the big-screen video game, Roth said:

I am so lucky to have the amazing Cate Blanchett starring in Borderlands. We had an amazing collaboration on The House with a Clock in Its Walls, and I think there's nothing she can't do. From drama to comedy to action now, Cate makes every scene sing. Working with her is truly a director's dream come true, and I feel so lucky to be able to do it again on an even larger scale. Everyone brings their A game to work with Cate, and I know that together we are going to create another iconic character in his already famous career.

For those of you unfamiliar with the Borderlands video game franchise, the crazy loot-based first-person shooter is packed with colorful characters, a lot of profanity, and more weapons than John Wick could ever dream of. Sold over 57 million units worldwide, including 22 million units of border territories 2 – which in my opinion is still the best installment in the series. A third chapter of the franchise, Borderlands 3, launched in September 2019, which has already sold more than 8 million units worldwide.

Based on the best-selling console and PC gaming experience of developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K, a wholly-owned label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), Borderlands will be produced by Avi Arad and Ari Arad , which they produce through their banner of Arad Productions and Erik Feig, through PICTURESTART, who have guided the project and supervised its development, including the latest draft of the script by two-time Emmy-winning screenwriter Craig Mazin. The film's executive producers are Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the Borderlands video game franchise and founder of the Gearbox Entertainment Company, and Strauss Zelnick, president and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

Amazed. That's what I am when it comes to Blanchett's reality joining the film adaptation of BORDERLANDS. True, she and Roth have a working relationship after Blanchett starred alongside Jack Black in the director's THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN SUS WALLS movie, but still. We're talking about Cate Blanchett, and video game adaptations don't exactly have the best box office record. With that said, what if BORERLANDS ends up changing the game? What if other notable actors join this project and suddenly BORDERLANDS becomes a must-see affair? It could happen, and damn it, I really hope it does.