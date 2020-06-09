Catfish Hunter taught the Yankees of the 70s how to win

Two years before George Steinbrenner signed Reggie Jackson to play right field and sell tickets, The Boss made an important signature when he brought Jim (Catfish) Hunter from Oakland to The Bronx through a five-year contract for a $ 3.75 million value on New Years Eve 1975.

Hunter had become a free agent due to a technicality in his dealings with A's owner, Charlie Finley.

In Hunter's first year with the Yankees, they failed to make it to the postseason, though it wasn't Hunter's fault. The 29-year-old right-hander led the majors with 23 wins, 30 full games, 328 innings and a 2.58 ERA in 39 starts.

Hunter finished a distant second with Jackson in a New York Post sports department survey of the best free-agent signings in New York sports, but ahead of Mike Mussina and CC Sabathia.

"You started our success," wrote Matt Kelly, a former Hall of Fame communications specialist, of what Steinbrenner told Hunter after his induction into the Hall of Fame in 1987. "You were the first to teach us how to win."

Hunter never doubled the 1975 season and retired after the 1979 season, when he was 2-9 with a 5.31 ERA in 19 starts. In five seasons with the Yankees, Hunter was 63-53 with a 3.58 ERA in 137 games (136 starts).

He died in 1999 from ALS at the age of 53.