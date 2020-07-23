Catherine Zeta-Jones says the quarantine with her children has been "wonderful": "We have been very good"

While coronavirus quarantine is considered tedious by many, Catherine Zeta-Jones appreciates the family's extra time.

The 50-year-old "Chicago" star recently appeared on the "Today" show, opening up about his home life as the spread of the new virus has brought many around the world inside.

"It was lovely … First of all, I'm kind of homey anyway. I love my four walls," said Zeta-Jones. "There are things I can do for hours at home and I am very accommodating, very happy."

But what makes her even happier is having the two children she shares with her husband Michael Douglas, Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17, in the house.

"But Michael and I were kind of empty early risers, because our son Dylan is in college and our daughter, Carys, is going to school in Europe," said the actress. "Then all of a sudden they came back to our house and it was wonderful. It was just breakfast, lunch and dinner all together."

It seems that the children may also be appreciating the time at home, as Zeta-Jones said that some of her son's friends are not managing the extra family time very well.

"Supposedly … we have been much better than many of his friends' families," he said. "He said, 'Mom, you have no idea. James is not talking to his dad, he is not talking to his mom.' And I said, 'Well, we are doing pretty well'." .

However, the star noted that there has been "something wrong" in the quarantine: missing his own mother, who lives in Britain.

"I still have to see her because I have been quarantined out of state to be able to pick up my daughter. Now I am eager to see my mother," Zeta-Jones said. "But it has gone very well for us and I thank God that we have been healthy at all times."

The "Rock of Ages" actress also spoke about creating a fashion brand that includes "a pair of everyday casual flat shoes for women" and a cosmetic line.

"It is a creative outlet for me when I am not acting, dancing, or doing my mother's homework," she said. "It has been really wonderful."