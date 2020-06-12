Catholic priests, Orthodox Jews sue Culas de Blasio for reopening plan: "blatant double standard"

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are using the coronavirus restrictions as a "blatant double standard" to discriminate against people of faith, using Threats of fines and criminal prosecution, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday.

Two Catholic priests, Steven Soos and Nicholas Stamos, and a trio of Orthodox Jewish congregants, Elchanan Perr, Daniel Schonborn and Mayer Mayerfeld, in Brooklyn, represented by the Thomas More Society, filed the lawsuit in the Northern District of New York after the mass protests and looting in the Big Apple after the death of George Floyd.

"Why is a large worship gathering considered to be more dangerous than a mass protest, filled with people yelling and waving very close to each other?" Christopher Ferrara, a special attorney for the Thomas More Society, said in a statement to Fox News.

"These orders, both the declarations of emergency of the home and the declarations of the reopening plan, clearly discriminate against houses of worship," added Ferrara. "They are illegally based on content, they are elaborate, arbitrary and pseudoscientific."

Among the many violations cited, the group points to De Blasio ignoring social distancing and the 10-person limit when he didn't wear a face mask on June 4 while attending and heading to a massive political rally in New York's Cadman Plaza. Days later, in Williamsburg, a police officer expelled Hasidic Jewish children from a park, enforcing Cuomo and de Blasio's 10-person limit in "non-essential gatherings."

In April, de Blasio threatened the Jewish community, which had a series of attacks last winter, with arrests and prosecutions for "illegal" mass religious gatherings after police in Williamsburg interrupted Rabbi Chaim Mertz's funeral.

"My message to the Jewish community, and to all communities, is that simple: the time for warnings has passed," de Blasio wrote in a tweet. "I have instructed the New York police to immediately proceed to summon or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is to stop this disease and save lives. Period."

He was forced to apologize for attacking the Jewish community as a whole, but he doubled over in his comments, calling it "hard love."

And recently, New York theaters, which are supposed to remain closed until "Phase Four" of the Cuomo plan, have opened their doors to protesters to rest, use wi-fi, restrooms, water and snacks, with instructions to keep the police away. of the premises. De Blasio nor Cuomo have closed that.

The Thomas More Society lists a number of specifications for "assembled worship" and "houses of worship" in orders "that specifically regulate religion, and only religion" multiple times.

"It is time to end the New York experiment on absolute monarchy," said Ferrara. "We ask the court to end these unconstitutional executive orders and issue a temporary restraining order against their injurious execution."

On June 5, Cuomo announced that he "relaxed" social distancing orders to "allow" religious gatherings to 25 percent of the capacity of houses of worship in some regions.