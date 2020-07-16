Cats may have been pets along the Silk Road more than 1,000 years ago





Tests on a cat skeleton found along the Silk Road in southern Kazakhstan revealed that cats may have been pets for nomadic herders in the area, according to a study published last week in the journal Scientific Reports.

It is rare to find an almost complete cat skeleton, which allowed researchers to analyze the bones to see how the cat lived, according to Ashleigh Haruda, study leader and postdoctoral research scientist at Martin Luther University in Halle-Wittenberg in Germany.

"While some ancient civilizations like Egypt and Rome had cats as pets, we don't know much about cats outside of those times and places," said Haruda. "So this finding is helping us fill in the picture that gives us a fuller picture of how people treated animals in the past."

Claudio Ottoni, a postdoctoral researcher at the Sapienza University of Rome, worked on another study that focused on the origin of domestic cats in East Africa. Cat skeleton remains found along the Silk Road are rare and represent the earliest evidence of domestic cat remains in that region, he said.