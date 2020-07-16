Cats may have been pets along the Silk Road more than 1,000 years ago

It is rare to find an almost complete cat skeleton, which allowed researchers to analyze the bones to see how the cat lived, according to Ashleigh Haruda, study leader and postdoctoral research scientist at Martin Luther University in Halle-Wittenberg in Germany.
"While some ancient civilizations like Egypt and Rome had cats as pets, we don't know much about cats outside of those times and places," said Haruda. "So this finding is helping us fill in the picture that gives us a fuller picture of how people treated animals in the past."
"Cats have been largely ignored for a long time because their remains in archaeological contexts are rare," said Ottoni. "Furthermore, their identification based on osteological evidence is often not easy."
Osteology, the study of bones, tells the story of an animal's life, and this cat's skeleton had a lot to say.
"The bones not only tell us what animal it was, but they also tell us other things, such as its ancestry (through ancient DNA) and its diet (through chemical analysis of isotopes)," Haruda said by email.
The animal suffered many traumas in life according to the study findings. For starters, the cat suffered multiple fractures and did not have a complete set of teeth when she died.
"We could see that he had completely lost his canines and some of his other teeth and that the roots of the teeth had healed," said Haruda. "The loss of these teeth would have made it difficult for the cat to hunt successfully."
Further analysis showed that the cat was well cared for based on its diet, Haruda said.
A chemical analysis of the bones "shows that the cat had a very high protein diet, higher than dogs and other animals at the same archaeological site, so it was not, for example, eating grain porridge or other food products. scrap, "said Haruda. "Instead, it is more likely that someone was feeding the cat meat."
The cat probably belonged to the Oghuz people, a Turkish pastoral tribe, according to the study. The Oghuz people lived in the steppes of Central Asia, near present-day Mongolia, Kazakhstan and other neighboring countries, according to Haruda.
"We know they were nomadic and depended on large herds of sheep, goats, cows and horses for their economy, similar to the way people had been living in the steppe for thousands of years before that," said Haruda.
Although these people traveled frequently, they also had a capital city called Dhzankent located in present-day Kazakhstan, where the cat's skeleton was found. It was unusual to find a domesticated cat here because the people of Oghuz only had animals that had a purpose, Haruda said. For example, the dogs were used to monitor the herd, Haruda said in a statement.
The discovery of this cat skeleton revealed that they were being kept as pets, which Haruda described as a cultural exchange.
"Previously in the steppe, we have limited testing for pet support, and there is no testing for domestic cats yet," Haruda said. "However, the people of the city of Dhzankent not only kept this cat, they kept it alive and cared for it."
Archaeological excavations are still going on at the site, and Haruda said he hoped to discover more to learn about other animals that traveled the Silk Road.
"We still don't know much about the movement of animals along the Silk Road, for example camels and horses, and this is something we would like to see in the future," said Haruda.