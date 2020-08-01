Catsimatidis says he would spend $ 100 million to win New York City Hall

He is the man of 100 million dollars.

That's what billionaire John Catsimatidis says he's willing to spend to win the mayor's race in 2021 if he decides to pursue the Republican nomination. He made the promise during a Zoom meeting last week with the five Republican county presidents, including his own daughter Andrea, the Manhattan party chief.

In an interview with The Post, Catsimatidis, 71, confirmed that it was good for cash, provided it could be spent "wisely."

The staggering sum was unprecedented, falling just short of the $ 102 million Mike Bloomberg spent in 2009 to earn a third-record spending for a municipal career.

"I am alarmed at how fast this city went downhill until our citizens felt safe to walk the streets," he said, explaining why he was considering a second stab at the city's main job. "I am excited about this and that is why I want to run because I am excited for the well-being of our citizens and our city."

Supermarket magnate Gristedes said he is particularly concerned about bail reform and other efforts that he says allow violent criminals to walk the streets.

“We are talking about Black Lives Matter. It's a great statement, but the people who run it don't care about black lives, they care about changing America, and I don't want to change America. I love America, "said Catsimatidis. “I have been on the Board of the Police Athletic League for 34 years and I care about cities in the interior. We help black children and minority children in the city center. Black Lives Matter doesn't give a damn. They don't give an s – t. It matters to me."

The staunch Trump supporter accused the protest leaders, "great instigators," of being a front for malevolent forces, be it the "(George) Soros type" or even foreign governments.

"Someone is paying them," he said. "It could be that the Chinese take it out on Hong Kong. It could be the Russians. They could be Iranians, because a tough American president is not what they want. "

Leaving aside strong opinions and unfiltered frankness, the fat wallet gives Catsimatidis a distinctive boost over potential primary rivals and has allowed him to lock in the goodwill of local party greats, like former Mayor Giuliani. Catsimatidis is being advised by Rob Cole, a former assistant to former Governor George Pataki.

"One hundred million is a game changer," one of the city chairs told The Post. "He certainly gives credibility to a campaign … He can absolutely win. This is a man who has built an empire.

Still, the president cautioned against any overconfidence and said any conversation about a "fait accompli" would be "disrespectful to Republican voters." The billionaire came second behind Joe Lhota in the 2013 Republican primary for mayor.

Catsimatidis has not officially pulled the trigger, although he is expected to jump into the race after the November presidential election. If elected, he plans to hand over his business empire to his daughter Andrea and son John Catsimatidis, Jr.

Catsimatidis would have to contend with an overwhelmingly liberal city where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 6 to 1. Then there is another billionaire mayor's optics during a time of historic unemployment. At least one of Giuliani's top aides has said he should run as a Democrat.

Catsimatidis also has a history of diabetes and kidney disease, and some close to him are concerned about the rigors of a long campaign, amid a historic pandemic. Even accessing it in your Midtown office requires a mask and two temperature controls. His seat in front of a long conference table is now surrounded by a Plexiglass barrier.

"I feel great," wrestler Catsimatidis insisted. "I lost 64 pounds and I want to lose another 20 at least."