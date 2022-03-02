Cannabidiol, more commonly referred to as CBD, is an essential medicinal compound found in the cannabis plant. CBD oil can also be derived from another plant from the same botanical family as cannabis but contains less than 0.3 percent of THC, so you don’t have to worry about getting “high”.

Many CBD brands are not up to good standards, so it is imperative to find a high-quality product that provides value for your buck. Though it is challenging for the average consumer to determine if the CBD oil is pure or not, this guide will help you differentiate between high-quality CBD oil and poor quality counterparts. If you are interested in vaping CBD, check out pure CBD vape oil.

1. Check for Third-party reports

A good sign of a quality CBD oil brand is if the product shows test results done by third-party laboratories. Each batch is thoroughly and rigorously tested in labs to ensure no contaminants are present and that it contains all the things it claims. Some labs will find favorable results, while some products don’t pass the quality test.

These tests aim to guarantee that the product contains the mentioned components. An example of a high-quality CBD oil will contain very low levels of THC, no contaminants, and a high concentration of CBD. A trustworthy brand will always have recent test results.

2. Check the ingredients section

Both marijuana and hemp contain the psychoactive compound commonly known as THC. This compound induces the “high” feeling once consumed through inhalation or ingestion. Since hemp contains relatively small amounts of THC, make sure the CBD oil you buy is made using hemp.

CBD oil that has less than 0.3 percent of THC is considered pure; this information can be found on the labels provided with the product. Pay close attention to the ingredients to ensure that it is safe and effective to use.

3. Manufacturing of the CBD oil

Different CBD oil brands are manufactured differently and use their way of extracting CBD from the plant. While some companies use inexpensive extraction methods for CBD oil, some manufacturers use either ethanol or supercritical CO2 to extract and process CBD.

These two methods are known to extract cannabinoids with the highest efficiency. Therefore, it is highly advised to go for the CBD oil brand manufactured using either of these methods.

4. Cultivation of the plant

Another great way of gauging the quality of the CBD oil brand is to identify where the hemp was cultivated. In addition, try to inquire if the manufacturing was done using solvent less extraction methods, which is a measure of good quality CBD oil.

If the hemp was cultivated in soil rich with heavy metals, this would translate into low-quality CBD oil, resulting in a product unsafe for human consumption. Try to get in touch with the manufacturers through customer support services.

Conclusion

Keeping in mind these few factors while purchasing CBD oil is a good way to ensure that you make the right decision. These guidelines will assist you with finding the right brand to choose, but it is always a good idea to conduct personal research.

Buying CBD oil for the first time can be somewhat of an apprehension experience, but having even the slightest knowledge of the product assures you that you make the appropriate purchase.