CBO report: unemployment rate will not recover in the next decade

The Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent blockade have halted the economy, and while states are slowly reopening, it will be a difficult next decade as the country recovers from this recession, according to the CBO.

On top of that, the forecast is fraught with uncertainty in terms of the virus itself, changes in consumer behavior and policy responses, the CBO warned.

The CBO now forecasts that the unemployment rate will remain above its pre-pandemic level, which was a nearly 50-year low of 3.5%, until after 2030, the end of the current forecast range, the CBO predicts. The 10-year average unemployment rate will be 6.1%, above the 4.2% projected in January.

Meanwhile, the US real gross domestic product, the broadest measure of the economy, will average 3.4% lower in the next decade than was originally predicted in January. It will take until 2028 until GDP grows again in line with the long-term growth trend.