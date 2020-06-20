CBP chief: Supreme Court DACA ruling & # 39; disappointing & # 39; give 'green light' to child traffickers

Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan said Saturday he was "really disappointed" by the Supreme Court's decision to deny the Trump administration's bid to end the DACA program.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Morgan said the impact of the ruling is a delay, not a defeat.

SUPREME COURT RULES AGAINST TRUMP'S OFFER OF ADMINISTRATION TO END THE DACA PROGRAM

"I was very disappointed, both as a commissioner and a lawyer, that the Supreme Court did exactly that: they punished. They used a very narrow nuance, a very technical aspect to this, to really not address it on the merits." he said.

In decision 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining liberal judges, the court said the Department of Homeland Security move to remove the Obama-era program, which offers legal protections to Dreamers (immigrants illegally brought into the country as children). – was done in an "arbitrary and capricious" manner.

The court did not rule on the merits of the program itself. Instead, the majority argued that the administration violated the Administrative Procedure Law, which establishes the standard-setting procedures for federal agencies.

"We do not decide whether DACA or its termination are sound policies. & # 39; The wisdom & # 39; of those decisions & # 39; is not our concern & # 39;", wrote Roberts in his opinion. "We only addressed whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement to provide a reasoned explanation of its action."

The administration has argued that DACA, an executive order, was initially established by inappropriate means. They also believe that the decision to remove the program is not within the APA's purview.

The superior court disagreed, noting that "DACA is not simply a policy of non-compliance," because it is a real program where people apply to receive a benefit.

That said, Judge Clarence Thomas wrote in his dissent that the decision to repeal DACA was correct and that the majority in court is upholding the administration's decision to a higher standard than the order that initially established DACA.

Morgan agreed, arguing that DACA is not a law. "It is simply a program, and it is illegal."

"However, the Supreme Court did not refer to that. It also did not refer to the fact that they absolutely said that the President has the authority to get rid of this program, but they criticized all of that."

Morgan maintains that the ruling gives "green light" to smugglers who exploit children on the pretext that they will be admitted to DACA.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

He said the Department of Homeland Security will again try to shut down the program, working closely with the White House to overcome the "highly technical aspect" of the ruling.

"The president tried two years ago to make this not political, but actually deliver it to Congress, where it should belong, and Congress walked away from the table. The president did not," said Morgan.

Ronn Blitzer and Bill Mears of Fox News contributed to this report.