CBP will send a response team to Seattle on standby to protect federal facilities, according to an official

The Special Response Team, from CBP's Office of Field Operations, was deployed at the request of the Federal Protection Service, the DHS agency responsible for protecting federal property, a department official said.
"The team is being sent on hold, not as an emergency force," another DHS official told CNN.
The New York Times first reported that the Trump administration was sending a tactical team to Seattle in support of federal law enforcement.
The move comes as President Donald Trump and senior officials vow to crack down on what they say is violence and rising crime in major cities. Masked and camouflaged federal authorities without identification badges arrested protesters in Portland as part of the President's demand that federal buildings be protected from protesters, prompting a backlash from local officials. DHS officials said officers were identified by the agency's insignia and a "police" tag on their uniforms.
In a separate effort, the Trump administration is also preparing to send federal agents to Chicago this week, two police officials told CNN earlier this week.
"There is no large-scale deployment of personnel to Seattle at this time," DHS spokesman Alexei Woltornist said in a statement Thursday. "As threats warrant, any large-scale use of law enforcement assets will involve close coordination with local law enforcement."
"In this environment, all major metro areas have additional standby capabilities to protect facilities. This is prudent and common sense," said Woltornist.
He also distinguished the situation from that of Portland, adding that "there are no other cities across the country that have the same threats and lack of support from local law enforcement agencies that we are experiencing in Portland."
An FPS spokesperson reiterated that "the CBP team will be on standby in the area, if necessary."
"The Federal Protection Service routinely requests mutual assistance from other law enforcement agencies when there are threats to federal properties," the spokesperson said, adding that "FPS requests this type of assistance several times a year at our more than 9,000 facilities. in all the country".
CNN has also reached out to CBP for comment.
DHS dispatched "rapid deployment teams" to cities like Seattle and Portland before July 4 to protect federal monuments after protests against police have escalated in recent weeks.
Some local officials are backing down. Last week, the United States Attorney for the District of Oregon requested an investigation into the Department of Homeland Security personnel involved, who has been captured in multiple videos arresting protesters and placing them in unmarked SUVs. CBP and DHS have disputed that the agents were unmarked.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned Monday of plans to send federal agents to the city in the wake of criticism of how they deal with protesters in Portland, saying, "We don't need federal agents without any insignia to take out the people from the streets and holding them, I think, illegally. "