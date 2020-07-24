CBP will send a response team to Seattle on standby to protect federal facilities, according to an official







The Special Response Team, from CBP's Office of Field Operations, was deployed at the request of the Federal Protection Service, the DHS agency responsible for protecting federal property, a department official said.

"The team is being sent on hold, not as an emergency force," another DHS official told CNN.

The New York Times first reported that the Trump administration was sending a tactical team to Seattle in support of federal law enforcement.

The move comes as President Donald Trump and senior officials vow to crack down on what they say is violence and rising crime in major cities. Masked and camouflaged federal authorities without identification badges arrested protesters in Portland as part of the President's demand that federal buildings be protected from protesters, prompting a backlash from local officials. DHS officials said officers were identified by the agency's insignia and a "police" tag on their uniforms.