CBS and NAACP Announce Partnership for Diverse Content

The agreement involves the production of "scripted, unscripted and documentary content for linear television networks and broadcast platforms," ​​it was announced.

George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS Entertainment Group, said in a statement provided to CNN that "an important way to diversify and grow our storytelling is to expand our horizons beyond the traditional studio-producer system."

"There is no better partner than NAACP, the preeminent civil rights organization in our country, to help us find, develop and tell these inclusive stories," he said. "At the same time, this is a strategic opportunity for CBS to develop and reimagine our portfolio of existing and emerging creative talents."

As part of the deal, CBS Television Studios leaders will work with the civil rights organization to establish a dedicated team of executives and infrastructure to acquire, develop and produce programming.