CBS News reporter criticizes Trump for his trip to Maine amid protests by George Floyd: & # 39; One of the whitest states in America & # 39;

CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid criticized President Trump for his trip to Maine amid racial tensions over the death of George Floyd.

After his speech at Rose Garden promoting the positive work report, Trump headed to Guilford, Maine, to tour the Puritan medical product factory, where swabs are made for testing for coronavirus.

Reid criticized the "optics" of going to Maine during the national uproar that has revived the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The president leaves the & # 39; press conference & # 39; without taking questions and answers to Maine, one of the whitest states in the United States. It is his only trip outside the District this week and does not help opticians to avoid a broader conversation about racial disparity in the United States. " Reid tweeted.

Later, Reid added that Maine is "the most beautiful place on Earth at this time of year" after noting Maine Governor Janet Mills' icy welcome to the President.

Critics criticized Reid for making visiting Maine a racial issue.

"How did someone calling himself a journalist tweet this? Is Maine racist or something?" RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway asked.

"Great job promoting these USA, CBS. I hope CBS stations in Maine will retweet this take," NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham tweeted.

"That's great information right there …" joked Ryan Van Sickle.

"It is exhausting to read this nonsense. What a sensible person would say, 'I can't believe the president is going to Maine!'" Said Senior National Review writer David Harsanyi.

Reid is not the only White House correspondent who gave the President a hard time. PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor pressured Trump on how a ".1 percent" increase in black unemployment is a "victory" despite generally positive job numbers.