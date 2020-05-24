CBS reportedly plans a spin-off of Spock and Kirk Star Trek

CBS is in the midst of expanding Star Trek franchise on television more than ever. The last project to be announced is Star Trek: strange new worlds, a Discovery spinoff following Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and Enterprise in the years before Kirk took command. All signs point to the show with several familiar faces from The original series even if. No less important Spock from Ethan Peck, who will also return from Discovery.

The network seems highly satisfied with Peck's portrayal of the iconic Vulcan, then. So happy, in fact, that they could be working on a separate spin-off with him. According to sources close to WGTC, the same ones that told us that a series of Pike was happening months ago, say that CBS is also developing a new program for Spock and Kirk. Apparently, Strange new worlds will feature a third iteration of James Tiberius, who will then team up with Peck’s Spock in this other vehicle we're hearing about

Of course, this is gelled with a separate report from The Cinema Spot claiming that The Mandalorian actor Jake Cannavale was looking to portray the legend of Starfleet in his youth in SNW. Clearly, CBS has big plans for whoever plays pre-Captain Kirk, whether it's Cannavale or not.

Some fans might wonder if a Spock / Kirk show is really necessary, given that their legendary friendship has been the focus of attention. COUGH and multiple movies, including modern Kelvin, before now. SNW It's a much-needed spin-off, as we will finally be able to see the journeys of the original Enterprise team that Gene Roddenberry created in 1966, but there is so much calling for another Spock / Kirk. Star Trek vehicle? We'll have to reserve judgment until we see what CBS has gotten into.