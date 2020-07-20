CBS reporter Nina Kapur, 26, dies after New York moped accident







"We are heartbroken here on CBS2 because a member of our news family passed away," CBS New York, a CNN affiliate, said in a statement Sunday. "Reporter Nina Kapur joined the team in June 2019 and was known for her infectious smile and her love of storytelling."

Kapur was riding on the back of a Revel rental scooter that a 26-year-old man was driving when he "strayed for an unknown reason" Saturday night in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, according to New York Police spokeswoman Denise Moroney. .

Kapur and the driver fell onto the road, and while the driver sustained minor injuries, Kapur was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, Moroney said. They also did not wear helmets.

Like electric scooter rentals that have popped up across the country, people can use a Revel moped by simply downloading an app and unlocking the nearest one for $ 1. They're currently available in New York, Austin, Texas, Miami, Oakland , California and Washington DC Anyone over the age of 21 and with a valid license can drive one. Revels only goes up to 30 miles per hour and travel on major highways and bridges is not allowed, according to the Revel website. The helmets, which according to the company are cleaned "with effective disinfectants with COVID-19", are provided in the trunk of the moped. In a statement to CNN, a Revel spokesperson said the company was "actively investigating this incident" and that it was also working with New York police on their investigation. "Revel extends his deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Nina Kapur for her loss," the spokesperson added. Before Kapur joined CBS New York as an on-air reporter, she had worked on News 12 in Connecticut. "News 12 staff members remember Kapur for his amazing work ethic, as well as his sense of humor and smile," the station shared. Her fellow journalists went to Twitter to remember her. "@NinaKapur was lively and had big plans for the future. Fun, trendy, and often the first person to receive a picture on social media," Suzanne Goldklang of News12 tweeted. "Nina was perfect. Very beautiful. Very vibrant. She inspired me being an excellent journalist and making great moves at such a young age," said Aliah Williamson of WDTN. tweeted Kapur graduated in 2016 from Syracuse University's digital and broadcast journalism program. Barbara Fought, an adviser to the Kapur faculty and one of her teachers, described the young journalist as "a bright light, a very positive person, with a contagious smile," according to an email from Mark Lodato, dean of the school of public communications of the university. sent to faculty and staff.





