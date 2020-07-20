CBS reporter Nina Kapur dies after moped crash in New York

Nina Kapur, a CBS television journalist in New York, died after a moped accident, the station said Sunday night. She was 26 years old.

Kapur was injured during an accident in Manhattan on Saturday and was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she later died, the station reported.

Her colleagues and classmates from Syracuse University remembered her on Sunday night.

"This is the girl kapur I met in college: excellent at what she did while wearing a big smile on her face," wrote Jane Hong on Twitter. along with a video of Kapur smiling as a woman walks into her live shot while working for News 12.

"I remember saying that I couldn't wait to see her on the national news one day … she deserved more. Praying for her family and loved ones."

Journalist Zach Parnes called the Pennsylvania native a "bright light."

"He made countless sacrifices to get to New York. Your work will not be forgotten. " he wrote.