CC Sabathia, commentator for PFT, makes a cameo in & # 39; Billions & # 39; from Showtime

The great Yankees CC Sabathia, along with Barstool Sports' media personality Eric Sollenberger, better known as PFT Commenter, made a cameo appearance in Sunday night's episode of "Billions," the hit Showtime series that chronicles the life of hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod.

The couple meets Axelrod at a New York art gala in the seventh episode of the fifth season, which served as the mid-season finale.

"CC, what's up?" says Axelrod, played by Damian Lewis. The character was inspired by local hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen, who nearly bought the Mets over the winter before a deal with the Wilpons failed.

"I like what I see," says the former pitcher as he points to an art wall, as Sollenberger, 36, stands in the background with his trademark sunglasses.

"Tune in to @sho_billions now!" Sabathia wrote on Instagram when the show aired. "You could even catch your kid in the Catch Him episode @showtime"

The 39-year-old former pitcher retired after last season and is no stranger to pop culture. Sabathia has also made cameos in CBS '"God Friended Me" and Fox Sports "Cubed".

Last August, Sabathia made her stage debut in an overnight cameo during the Broadway production of "Rock of Ages."