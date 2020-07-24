CDC: 73 percent of children with coronavirus-related inflammatory conditions were previously healthy

A recent study funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reaffirmed reports of an emerging and life-threatening inflammatory syndrome in some young people in the U.S., believed to be related to the coronavirus.

By Thursday, confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US exceeded 4 million, with at least 143,846 deaths reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Despite widespread illness, children with COVID-19 have been "relatively safe" from medical intervention, according to the study.

The findings were published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

However, reports have emerged of several children who experienced a potentially fatal hyperinflammatory response weeks after a COVID-19 infection. This condition, called multisystemic inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, has been compared to Kawasaki disease, which is an acute inflammatory syndrome and can cause coronary artery aneurysms.

In late April, doctors in the United Kingdom reported that eight children had cardiovascular shock, fever and hyperinflammation, the study authors noted.

In the study, researchers surveyed U.S. pediatric health centers from March 15 to May 20. Of the 186 MIS-C patients in 26 states, the researchers found that 73 percent were previously healthy and 70 percent tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The median age was 8.3 years, and the patients were hospitalized for approximately one week.

Most of the patients had a fever that lasted four or more days.

Furthermore, for a small number of patients, 25 days had elapsed between the onset of COVID-19 symptoms and hospitalization for MIS-C.

"These findings suggest that a substantial proportion of the patients in this series were infected with SARS-CoV-2 at least 1 to 2 weeks before the start of MIS-C," the authors wrote.

The study authors said 80 percent of the patients underwent intensive care, and 20 percent received mechanical ventilation. Coronary artery aneurysms were reported in 15 patients and four patients died.

Although MIS-C is often compared to Kawasaki disease, 60 percent of patients would not have met the criteria for Kawasaki disease. Furthermore, the MIS-C patients were several years older than the average Kawasaki patient, and saw greater cardiovascular involvement.

Most of the MIS-C patients were treated with immunomodulatory therapies such as intravenous immunoglobulin, and 49 percent of the patients were treated with glucocorticoids.

As of May 20, 70 percent of the patients had been discharged and 28 percent were still hospitalized.

The study authors concluded that MIS-C associated with SARS-CoV-2 led to "serious and life-threatening illness" in previously healthy children and adolescents.

