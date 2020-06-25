CDC Adds 3 New Coronavirus Symptoms To List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) appears to have recently added three new symptoms of the new coronavirus to its ongoing list.

Nasal congestion or discharge, nausea and diarrhea were added, joining the federal agency list that already included fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell and pain. throat.

“This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19, "according to CDC.

The new symptoms were quietly added, and a news outlet reported that the changes were made on May 13.

The CDC made a similar change in April when authorities added six additional symptoms to the list. At the time, these new changes included chills, repeated tremors with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

When the pandemic started, fever, cough, and shortness of breath were reported to be the most common signs of a COVID-19 infection.

Symptoms can range from mild to severe, and most people begin to experience them two to 14 days after exposure to the new virus, or SARS-CoV-2.

"Older adults and people with serious underlying medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease or diabetes, appear to be at increased risk of developing more serious complications of COVID-19 disease," the CDC warns, noting that "signs of emergency warning "for COVID-19 typically include difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, and bluish lips or face.

"If someone shows any of these signs, seek emergency medical attention immediately," according to the CDC.

To date, there have been more than 9.4 million cases worldwide of the new coronavirus, according to data from John Hopkins University. The US alone has seen more than 2.3 million cases and at least 121,996 virus-related deaths.