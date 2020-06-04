CDC Director: Protesters must be screened for coronaviruses







That's the recommendation of the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US, who said during a House Appropriations hearing Thursday that anyone who participates should "highly consider" getting tested.

"I think there is a possibility, unfortunately, that this is a planting event," Dr. Robert Redfield said during Thursday's hearing on the response to the coronavirus. He said that the risk of infection is higher in the main cities where there has been significant transmission. To avoid the broadcast, Redfield suggested that people who attend the protests tell their loved ones that they went out into the public and get tested in 3-7 days.

The CDC director also pointed to police use of tear gas as something that can help spread the virus.

