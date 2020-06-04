CDC Director: Protesters must be screened for coronaviruses

That's the recommendation of the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US, who said during a House Appropriations hearing Thursday that anyone who participates should "highly consider" getting tested.
"I think there is a possibility, unfortunately, that this is a planting event," Dr. Robert Redfield said during Thursday's hearing on the response to the coronavirus. He said that the risk of infection is higher in the main cities where there has been significant transmission. To avoid the broadcast, Redfield suggested that people who attend the protests tell their loved ones that they went out into the public and get tested in 3-7 days.
The CDC director also pointed to police use of tear gas as something that can help spread the virus.
"Cough can definitely spread respiratory viruses, including Covid-19," said Redfield.
Pocan asked Redfield if he had advised the President or had worked with the police to suspend the use of tear gas during the pandemic.
"I think he raised an important point that we have firmly defended: the ability to have face covers and masks available to protesters, so that they can at least have those covers," he said.
Redfield said he would "pass this comment on to the next meeting of the Working Group."
Authorities fear protests could cause an increase in coronavirus cases
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he is deeply concerned about a "super-spreading type of incident" and that an increase in Covid-19 cases is inevitable.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he supports the rights of protesters, but that they have a duty to protect themselves and others.
"You have the right to protest; you have the right to protest," Cuomo said last weekend. "You have no right to infect other people, you have no right to act in a way that endangers public health."
