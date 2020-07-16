CDC Extends Order Not To Sail For Cruises Until September

(CNN) – Cruises from US ports will not be embarking soon. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an extension of its Cruise Ship Ban Order Thursday.

The extended order is in effect until September 30 or until the CDC director rescinds or modifies the order or expires the Covid-19 public health emergency declared by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The No Sail Order originally came into effect on March 14, as coronavirus cases were starting to increase in the United States.

In its executive summary, the order notes that CDC data shows a total of 2,973 cases of Covid-19 or Covid-like illnesses aboard cruise ships, in addition to 34 deaths, between March 1 and July 10.

"These data have also revealed a total of 99 outbreaks on 123 different cruises, meaning that 80% of ships within the US jurisdiction were affected by Covid-19 during this time period," read in the summary.

The previous CDC "Do Not Navigate" expired on July 24.

The International Cruise Line Association (CLIA), an industry group representing more than 50 cruise lines worldwide, has already voluntarily extended its suspension of cruise operations for US ports until 15 of September. That extension was announced on June 19.

"While we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and fully reflect the latest safeguards, we also believe that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crew members." The association said in its June announcement.

Since not all ship operators affected by CDC's No Sail Order are members of CLIA, the agency extended its own order.