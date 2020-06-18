CDC Issues Recommendations to Help Protect Bathers and Staff from the Spread of Covid-19







"Encourage the use of cloth face liners among beach staff and visitors. Facial liners should be used when possible and are most essential at a time when social distancing is difficult," according to the recommendations.

The recommendations also included a bit of common sense: "Advise those who wear cloth face covers not to wear them in the water, because they can be difficult to breathe when wet. This means that maintaining social distance is particularly important in water."

The CDC divided the guidelines into three levels to explain which behaviors or scenarios represent the lowest risk, the most risk, or the highest risk to beach staff and visitors.