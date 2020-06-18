CDC Issues Recommendations to Help Protect Bathers and Staff from the Spread of Covid-19

The recommendations also included a bit of common sense: "Advise those who wear cloth face covers not to wear them in the water, because they can be difficult to breathe when wet. This means that maintaining social distance is particularly important in water."
The CDC divided the guidelines into three levels to explain which behaviors or scenarios represent the lowest risk, the most risk, or the highest risk to beach staff and visitors.
To remain at the lowest risk of contracting the virus, beach staff and visitors must maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from people with whom they do not live and must not share food, equipment, toys or supplies with people. that they don't live with. with.
According to the CDC, beach staff and visitors are most at risk when they are not physically distant from others who live in a different town, city, or county, and share things like food and equipment with people they don't know.
Beach managers should encourage staff and beach lovers to stay home if they have Covid-19 symptoms, have been diagnosed with the virus, or are waiting for results. Beach managers must also develop workplace policies so that employees stay home without fear of being punished or losing their jobs.
Beach staff and visitors should consider staying home and monitoring their health if they have been exposed to someone with the virus in the past 14 days.
Other recommendations for beach managers include: limiting the occupation of small spaces, encouraging the use of masks or face covers when not in the water, sharing the trip only with people in your home, and maintaining a good hygiene label. Beach managers should promote these behaviors with clear signs in highly visible areas.
It is okay for first responders to approach if they are rescuing people, the CDC noted.