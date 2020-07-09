CDC principal says agency will not review school reopening guidelines despite WH's push

Instead, additional reference documents will be provided, Redfield told ABC's "Good Morning America".

"Our guidelines are our guidelines, but we will provide additional reference documents to basically help communities try to open K-a-12," said Redfield. "It is not a review of the guidelines; it is only to provide additional information to help schools use the guidance we present."

The comments run the risk of increasing confusion over the best way to reopen schools as the new academic year approaches amid an increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus. President Donald Trump has vehemently called for the reopening of schools, one of the keys to restarting the economy and bringing the country back to a sense of normality prior to the pandemic. in terms of threatening to cut school funding, although the federal government's ability to do so is limited.
Trump despises science and wants his scientists to do the same

During a press conference Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence said that the CDC will issue a new guide on reopening schools next week. He and Redfield both said the agency's recommendations should not be seen as a barrier to children returning to classrooms.

In response to comments that the guidelines are too strict or impractical, Redfield said Thursday that this depends on how the guidelines are put together.

"Right now, we continue to work with local jurisdictions to determine how they want to carry the guidance portfolio we've given them to make it practical for their schools to reopen," he said.

CDC's current guidelines for schools to reopen contain elaborate steps to keep children safe. They ask that desks be placed six feet away when possible and that children look in the same direction to one side of the tables and the use of cloth face covers. The CDC suggests closing common areas like canteens and playgrounds and installing physical barriers as sneeze guards when necessary. It proposes that staff who are at risk of Covid-19 complications from health problems could telecommute or receive other tasks, while children with medical problems could learn online.

Given such advice, it was unclear how CDC guidelines could be facilitated without increasing the risk that returning to school could cause infections. Current guidelines say that the greatest risk of Covid-19 transmission could come with full-size classes, lack of social detachment, and children mixing between lessons.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN's Stephen Collinson contributed to this report.

