CDC principal says agency will not review school reopening guidelines despite WH's push

Instead, additional reference documents will be provided, Redfield told ABC's "Good Morning America".
"Our guidelines are our guidelines, but we will provide additional reference documents to basically help communities try to open K-a-12," said Redfield. "It is not a review of the guidelines; it is only to provide additional information to help schools use the guidance we present."
During a press conference Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence said that the CDC will issue a new guide on reopening schools next week. He and Redfield both said the agency's recommendations should not be seen as a barrier to children returning to classrooms.
In response to comments that the guidelines are too strict or impractical, Redfield said Thursday that this depends on how the guidelines are put together.
"Right now, we continue to work with local jurisdictions to determine how they want to carry the guidance portfolio we've given them to make it practical for their schools to reopen," he said.
Given such advice, it was unclear how CDC guidelines could be facilitated without increasing the risk that returning to school could cause infections. Current guidelines say that the greatest risk of Covid-19 transmission could come with full-size classes, lack of social detachment, and children mixing between lessons.
This story is breaking and will be updated.