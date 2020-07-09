CDC principal says agency will not review school reopening guidelines despite WH's push

Instead, additional reference documents will be provided, Redfield told ABC's "Good Morning America".

"Our guidelines are our guidelines, but we will provide additional reference documents to basically help communities try to open K-a-12," said Redfield. "It is not a review of the guidelines; it is only to provide additional information to help schools use the guidance we present."

The comments run the risk of increasing confusion over the best way to reopen schools as the new academic year approaches amid an increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus. President Donald Trump has vehemently called for the reopening of schools, one of the keys to restarting the economy and bringing the country back to a sense of normality prior to the pandemic. in terms of threatening to cut school funding, although the federal government's ability to do so is limited.

During a press conference Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence said that the CDC will issue a new guide on reopening schools next week. He and Redfield both said the agency's recommendations should not be seen as a barrier to children returning to classrooms.