CDC Releases Tools For Schools To Safely Reopen During Coronavirus Outbreak: & # 39; Critically Important & # 39;

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released several virtual tools and guidelines on Thursday to help schools and educational staff across the country as in-person classes will resume in the fall after the outbreak. of coronavirus.

The suggestions, listed on the agency's website, are also designed to help parents ensure their children are as protected as possible by taking specific precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"With states, cities, and communities across the United States experiencing different levels of coronavirus transmission, jurisdictions must ensure that appropriate public health strategies exist to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the first step in creating a safer school environment " The CDC said.

"Then, working collaboratively with their state and local health departments, school administrators can employ strategies that are best suited to local conditions and actions that are practical and feasible in their schools to help protect the health and safety of all. , including students, teachers and other staff, "he continued.

CDC Principal Dr. Robert R. Redfield said it was vital for schools to reopen in September, but added that there should be a greater sense of vigilance and practicality among students, teachers and administrators.

"It is vitally important for our public health to open schools this fall," he explained. “The CDC resources released today will help parents, teachers, and administrators make practical, safety-focused decisions as we begin this school year. I know this has been a difficult time for the families of our nation. School closings have disrupted the normal ways of life for children and parents, and have had negative consequences for the health of our youth. CDC is prepared to work with K-12 schools to reopen safely and protect the most vulnerable. "

In addition to printable photos and graphics reminding children to wash their hands, the site included guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting classrooms, a communication resource center, a checklist for students and parents to ensure that have the right materials for the school year, and A page dedicated entirely to worker safety.

The CDC said the evidence showed that returning to the classroom poses "low risks" for students and teachers in general and will give children the opportunity to enhance their physical and mental well-being.

"The best available evidence from countries that have opened schools indicates that COVID-19 represents a low risk for school-age children," the agency said on its website. "The reopening of schools creates an opportunity to invest in the education, well-being, and future of one of America's greatest assets, our children, and to take every precaution to protect students, teachers, staff, and all their families. "