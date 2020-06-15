CDC report provides detailed demographic breakdown of who is getting sick with coronavirus

The latest figures confirm that older people, minorities, and people with pre-existing health conditions have the highest risk of death.

There were a total of 1,761,503 Covid-19 cases and 103,700 related deaths in the country between January 22 (when the first case was confirmed) and May 30, according to the surveillance report, published in the Weekly Morbidity Report and CDC mortality. The data comes from local, state and federal sources and is consistent with that reported through the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Overall, 184,673 (14%) patients were hospitalized, 29,837 (2%) were admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU), and 71,116 (5%) died. Hospitalizations are six times higher and deaths are 12 times higher among those who reported underlying conditions. The most common underlying conditions were cardiovascular disease (32%), diabetes (30%), and chronic lung disease (18%).

The report found that the incidence rate is 403.6 cases per 100,000, with men and women getting sick at almost the same rate. But the percentages of men hospitalized (16%), admitted to the ICU (3%) and deceased (6%) were higher than those of women (12%, 2% and 5%, respectively).

The rate was highest among people older than 80 years and lowest among children 9 and younger. But the relationship between age and incidence rate was not a straight line: it was higher among people aged 40-49 and 50-59 years than among people aged 60-69 and 70-79 years.

Among the cases with known race and ethnicity, 33% were Hispanic, 22% were black, and 1.3% were American Indians or Alaska Natives. The report notes that "these findings suggest that people in these groups, who represent 18%, 13%, and 0.7% of the US population, respectively, are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. "

The seven-day moving average number of new daily cases peaked at almost 32,000 on April 12 and deaths reached 2,856 on April 21. While the seven-day moving average number of new cases and deaths is decreasing, the report notes that community transmission is still ongoing.

According to the report, "the COVID-19 pandemic remains severe, particularly in certain population groups. These preliminary findings underscore the need to build on current efforts to collect and analyze case data, especially among those with underlying health conditions. "

The report comes just after a week in which the number of national cases crossed 2 million.

Cases have increased in 18 states in the past week, and six states reported a jump of more than 50%. This has led some government and health officials to linger on reopening efforts.

Still, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert and one of the most prominent members of the White House coronavirus task force, told the British newspaper The Telegraph that a return to normal could Arrive within a year, but people need to lower their expectations for typical summer trips and activities.

"It is going to be really wait and see," Fauci told the newspaper in an article published Sunday. "My feeling, looking at what's happening with the infection rate, I think it's more likely to be measured in months rather than weeks," he said, referring to the timeline for reducing restrictions.

In particular, Fauci expressed optimism in his interview published on Sunday that one vaccine, or several vaccines, could soon be successful. "We have potential vaccines that are making significant progress. We have maybe four or five," he said.

"You can never guarantee success with a vaccine, it is silly to do it, there are so many possibilities that things will go wrong," he explained. "(But) everything we have seen in the first results, it is conceivable that we get two or three vaccines that are successful."

As scientists continue to work on a possible vaccine against the virus, senior health officials continue to encourage social distancing, frequent hygiene practices, and the use of face covers to mitigate transmission.