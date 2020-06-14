CDC warns of second coronavirus wave as status elevation block

States may need to close again if coronavirus cases increase, the CDC warns.

"If cases start to increase again, particularly if they increase dramatically, it is important to recognize that more mitigation efforts will be needed again than what was implemented in March," said Jay Butler, the agency's deputy director for infectious diseases. reporters on Friday.

However, the second wave of blockades could be achieved at the local level, rather than the state level, Butler said.

"Right now, communities are experiencing different levels of transmission as they gradually relax in community mitigation efforts and gradually reopen," he said.

Fear of a resurgence of the infection, and further blockades, fueled a drop in stocks on Thursday after coronavirus cases in the United States increased last week after five weeks of declines.