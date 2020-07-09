CDC will not review guidelines for reopening schools despite Trump criticism

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the guidelines for reopening schools will not be reviewed, but additional reference documents will be provided.

"Our guidelines are our guidelines, but we are going to provide additional reference documents to basically help communities that are trying to open K-a-12," Redfield said Thursday on Good Morning America. "It is not a revision of the guidelines; it is only to provide additional information to help schools to use the guidance we present."

In response to comments that the guidelines are too strict or impractical, Redfield said this depends on how the guidelines are combined.

"Right now, we are continuing to work with local jurisdictions to determine how they want to carry the guidance portfolio we have given them to make it practical for their schools to reopen," he said.

Redfield described the guidelines as "intentionally non-prescriptive" and said the range of guidelines given was to offer schools the choice of what would work best for them.

Redfield said that the CDC would work with any local jurisdiction on how best to use the guidelines to reopen their schools in the safest manner, and that it would be "personally saddening" if people used the guidelines and concerns about them as a reason to stay closed

"Right now, it is a critical public health initiative to reopen these schools and do it safely," said Redfield.

Some context: Redfield's comments come a day after President Trump tweeted Wednesday that he disagreed with the CDC's guidelines for reopening schools safely because they are "very difficult" and "expensive."

During a press conference a few hours later, Vice President Mike Pence said that the CDC will issue a new guide on reopening schools next week. He and the CDC director both said the agency's recommendations should not be seen as a barrier to children returning to classrooms.