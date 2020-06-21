CDC's first test kits were delayed due to contamination problems, says HHS report

The contamination was discovered after the HHS Office of Legal Counsel conducted an investigation at the request of HHS Secretary Alex Azar, according to the statement.
"These tests are so sensitive that this contamination could have been caused by a single person walking through an area with positive control material and then entering an area where the reagents were being handled," said Caputo.
The investigation found no evidence of the contamination problem leading to false-positive or false-negative results, Caputo said. However, it may have delayed CDC's ability to provide tests to public health laboratories for a short time, according to Caputo.
The CDC has implemented improved quality controls to ensure it does not happen again, according to the statement.
The problem was in part because the CDC did not adhere to its own protocols, a spokesman for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told CNN in April.
"The CDC did its testing in one of its laboratories, rather than in its manufacturing facilities," the FDA spokesperson told CNN at the time. "The CDC did not manufacture its test consistently with its own protocol."
It took approximately three weeks to resolve the failed test kits, much longer than the CDC had anticipated. Along the way, regulators would discover that the laboratory producing the test kits was contaminated, likely to cause the tests to malfunction, according to a senior administration official.