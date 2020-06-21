CDC's first test kits were delayed due to contamination problems, says HHS report

One of the three reagents in the initial batch of test kits is likely contaminated, according to a statement by the US Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs for Health and Human Services. USA, Michael Caputo, on Saturday.

The contamination was discovered after the HHS Office of Legal Counsel conducted an investigation at the request of HHS Secretary Alex Azar, according to the statement.

"These tests are so sensitive that this contamination could have been caused by a single person walking through an area with positive control material and then entering an area where the reagents were being handled," said Caputo.

The investigation found no evidence of the contamination problem leading to false-positive or false-negative results, Caputo said. However, it may have delayed CDC's ability to provide tests to public health laboratories for a short time, according to Caputo.

The CDC has implemented improved quality controls to ensure it does not happen again, according to the statement.

This is not the first CDC brush with compromised testing. Multiple health officials previously told CNN that contamination in the manufacturing of the CDC test for the coronavirus caused weeks of delays that delayed the United States' response to the pandemic.

The problem was in part because the CDC did not adhere to its own protocols, a spokesman for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told CNN in April.

"The CDC did its testing in one of its laboratories, rather than in its manufacturing facilities," the FDA spokesperson told CNN at the time. "The CDC did not manufacture its test consistently with its own protocol."

As coronavirus test kits did not work in public health laboratories across the country for weeks, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield and Azar, then leader of the coronavirus workforce, provided "assurances of it was being treated, "said a senior administration official. CNN in April.

It took approximately three weeks to resolve the failed test kits, much longer than the CDC had anticipated. Along the way, regulators would discover that the laboratory producing the test kits was contaminated, likely to cause the tests to malfunction, according to a senior administration official.

CNN's Kristen Holmes, Sara Murray and Nick Valencia contributed to this report.

