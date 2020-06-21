CDC's first test kits were delayed due to contamination problems, says HHS report

One of the three reagents in the initial batch of test kits is likely contaminated, according to a statement by the US Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs for Health and Human Services. USA, Michael Caputo, on Saturday.

The contamination was discovered after the HHS Office of Legal Counsel conducted an investigation at the request of HHS Secretary Alex Azar, according to the statement.

"These tests are so sensitive that this contamination could have been caused by a single person walking through an area with positive control material and then entering an area where the reagents were being handled," said Caputo.

The investigation found no evidence of the contamination problem leading to false-positive or false-negative results, Caputo said. However, it may have delayed CDC's ability to provide tests to public health laboratories for a short time, according to Caputo.