CDC's joint forecast now projects more than 173,000 US coronavirus deaths by August 22.

Medical staff members attend to coronavirus patients in the Intensive Care Unit of the Machakos County Level 5 Hospital in Machakos, Kenya, on July 28. Simon Maina / AFP / Getty Images

Kenya crossed the threshold of 20,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 after reporting 723 new cases on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at least 20,636 confirmed cases and at least 341 people have died from the virus.

The milestone occurs on the eve of the reopening of international travel to and from the country. Kenya will begin receiving international travelers on Friday after months of ground flights.

Travelers must provide a negative Covid-19 certificate up to 96 hours before travel and be subject to a 14-day quarantine, according to the Kenyan Ministry of Transport.

Passengers from 19 countries considered by the Kenyan government to be low to medium risk for the transmission of Covid-19 will be exempt from the mandatory quarantine, provided the passenger temperature is below 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit and they do not have persistent cough or other Flu-like symptoms, according to a statement from the Transport Ministry on Friday.

"Those who are required to quarantine will do so at government-designated facilities in their homes, subject to applicable guidelines," the statement said.

The countries exempt from mandatory quarantine are: Canada, China, South Korea, Namibia, Uganda, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Morocco, Japan, Zimbabwe, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Italy and the United States (except for California , Texas, and Florida).

The list of countries exempt from mandatory quarantine will be reviewed daily, according to the Ministry of Transport.

"The risk profile of any country could change and therefore the state regarding these clarifications and directives could also change," the statement said.