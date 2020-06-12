CDC's New Coronavirus Guidelines Recommend Caution When Traveling

Utah Governor Gary Herbert speaks at a press conference at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City on June 11. Spenser Heaps / Deseret News / Pool / AP

Utah Governor Gary Herbert has stopped lifting the restrictions after the spikes in the Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks.

The governor said during a press conference on Thursday that the increase in cases is "giving them pause."

The state will remain in the "yellow" phase of reopening with the exception of one county, Herbert's public information officer Brooke Scheffler told CNN in a text message on Friday.

He also confirmed that Salt Lake City will remain in the "orange" phase, which is below yellow.

"What should we do in reaction to this increase in infection? For the most part, I think the answer is that we will pause and really keep the yellow guide in most of the state," Herbert said Thursday.

Utah state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said at the press conference that there was a "huge increase in the growth rate of cases" after Memorial Day.

Here are the numbers, according to Dunn:

Daily state cases have been in the 200 to 300 range since Memorial Day.

In the weeks leading up to Memorial Day, the percentage of positive tests hovered around "about 4 to 4 ½%."

In the two weeks since Memorial Day, they have seen the trend increase to 7% for a weekly average and then to a positive 10% for the last week.

"There are some parts of the state that are being affected more than others, and there are localized outbreaks and hotspots, but overall, we are seeing this increase in cases across the state," Dunn said.

The governor said "he doesn't want to step forward and then back off."

Under the yellow guide, there are no economic activities that are categorically prohibited, Herbert explained.

"We have not traveled the path as many other states have done to identify essential or non-essential businesses and services," he said. "We have had minimal restrictions on food at home, the closure of public schools, which are not insignificant in their impact, but we have been classified as the fourth least restrictive state in the United States and in addressing this pandemic, we have not closed the economy" .

Other states and cities, such as Oregon and Nashville, Tennessee, have also announced delays in reopening the plans due to high cases.