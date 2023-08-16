The Parsi community in India is celebrating the arrival of the Persian New Year, also known as Navroz or Nowruz, on August 16, 2023. This day is marked by prayers, cleaning, decorating, and spending time with loved ones. As part of the celebrations, many people share wishes and quotes with their friends and family. Here are some of the top wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones on this special occasion.

Top Wishes and Quotes for Parsi New Year 2023

“Wishing you a sparkling Parsi New Year filled with joy and prosperity!” “May your Parsi New Year be as sweet as the traditional sev and mawa!” “May your life be as vibrant as the colors in a box. Happy Parsi New Year!” “Sending you loads of happiness and laughter on this Parsi New Year!” “May the new year bring you good health, happiness, and success in all your endeavors.” “Wishing you a year filled with love, laughter, and light.” “May this Parsi New Year bring you peace, prosperity, and happiness.” “May the new year bring you closer to your dreams and aspirations.” “Wishing you a year filled with new beginnings and exciting opportunities.” “May the new year bring you closer to your loved ones and strengthen your relationships.”

These wishes and quotes can be shared with loved ones through social media, text messages, or in person. They serve as a reminder of the importance of family, community, and traditions, and help to spread joy and positivity on this special occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT