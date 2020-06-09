Celebrities react to J.K. Rowling's Comments on Transgender People

Celebrities turned to social media to criticize "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling after she shared her thoughts on sex and gender.

Rowling, 54, who has been criticized for her tweets about transgender people in the past, faces a backlash from both her fans and famous people after sharing an article titled "Opinion: Creating a Post-COVID World- 19 more equal for menstruating people. " The author scoffed at the use of the phrase "menstruating people", suggesting that the title should have used the less inclusive term "women".

"‘ Menstruating People ". I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Somebody help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? she wrote.

When she received a negative response from advocates on behalf of the transgender community, Rowling noted that she had done her homework on the subject.

"I have spent much of the past three years reading books, blogs, and scientific articles by trans people, doctors, and gender specialists. I know exactly what the distinction is. Never assume that because someone thinks differently, they don't have knowledge." she wrote.

She continued on the subject of gender later in the day.

"If sex is not real, there is no attraction to the same sex. If sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many people to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. It is not hate to tell the truth " she wrote. "The idea that women like me, who have been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they are vulnerable in the same way as women, that is, to male violence, 'hate'. trans people because they think that sex is real and has experienced consequences, it is nonsense. "

She concluded: “I respect the right of every trans person to live in any way that feels authentic and comfortable for them. I would walk with you if you were discriminated against for being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being a woman. I don't think it's hateful to say it. "

Since the Twitter thread sparked outrage, a handful of celebrities have come forward to speak out against Rowling.

"Trans women are women. Trans black people and trans non black people are discriminated against every day. They are dying. We are fighting for black people and trans people and are you doing this?" wrote the star "Queer Eye" Jonathan Van Ness.

"Trans women are women. Trans black people and trans non black people are discriminated against every day. They are dying. We are fighting for black people and trans people and are you doing this?" Actor Anthony Rapp tweeted.

"Hello JK, as you claim to support transgender rights and this is a historic moment when we are globally discussing the impact of white supremacy on black people, please share some of your $ 650 million mega wealth with this charity. " "Good Place" actress Jameela Jamil wrote, adding a link to a black trans charity.

"Trans rights are human rights. I don't know who might need to hear this today, but you are loved, you are seen and you deserve to be happy and respected for what you are and for the life that God gave you. Solidarity, love and happy #PrideMonth" Hozier added without directly naming the author.

"What is the real devil? This is so embarrassing, @jk_rowling. Of all the hills to die on, and for what reason? Trans women are women and they are fighting for their lives. When you push this transsexual agenda, you make their lives infinitely more difficult. What a shame " wrote Mary Lambert.

"Imagine writing a series that defines the generation about a youth uprising that defeats a tyrannical monster motivated by the preservation of" pure blood "and looking at THIS time in the world and saying" hmm … yes. I'm going to invalidate trans people, " Halsey wrote.

"If you are a TERF and you follow us, please leave us and stop following us" the band Tegan and Sara wrote, referencing a term commonly applied to Rowling that means "transsexual radical feminist".

Actress "American Horror Story" Sara Paulson agreed with a tweet criticizing Rowling in harsh language, writing: "Word. Good night and shut up."

Actress "Matilda" Mara Wilson questioned with Rowling acting confused by the criticism of his writing: "How did you manage to have a victim complex about all this?"