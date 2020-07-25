Celebrities react to the death of Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green: & # 39; One of the greats & # 39;

Musicians from around the world mourn the death of Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green.

Green, who was 73, died in his sleep, his family confirmed in a statement released Saturday.

"It is with great sadness that Peter Green's family announces his death this weekend, peacefully while he sleeps," the statement said.

The blues rock guitarist formed Fleetwood Mac with drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967. Several high-profile musicians who knew or simply admired the famous blues guitarist reacted to his passing on Saturday.

Singer Yusuf Islam, who used to be known by the stage name Cat Stevens, remembered Green as "one of the unrecognized heroes of musical integrity, innovation, and spirit."

Musician Peter Frampton also took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Green on Saturday afternoon.

"Unfortunately, we have lost one of the tastiest guitarists in history," wrote Frampton. "I have always been a great admirer of the great Peter Green, may he rest in peace."

English blues rock guitarist Bernie Marsden thanked Green for "everything" and said he had the pleasure of spending time with Green in recent years.

"It made me laugh, cry, marvel and he never stopped pinching me when we were alone one by one. There he was, sitting with my hero. As a musician, I can only be one of the millions who played, his The talent for playing the guitar, the voice and harmonica would have been more than most people could have wished for, and then add those wonderful songs, original, vibrant, atmospheric, psychedelic and so much fun, to hear and witness, "he wrote

Marsden also tweeted a photo taken of Green at his home in February, the same day that Fleetwood Mac paid tribute to Green at the London Palladium. He remembered Green's "cheeky humor" that day.

"When I asked him if he would like to have been in London, he shrugged a little, smiled at me and said, 'No, I'm having a cup of tea with you.' He made great tea," Marsden concluded.

Black Sabbath co-founder Geezer Butler simply called Green "one of the greats" and called his death "sad."

Comedian Marc Maron shared Fleetwood Mac's 1967 performance of "Albatros" on Twitter.

"RIP Peter Green. He played the sweetest and saddest blues guitar in history. He really played in his time. Fly Albatros," Maron wrote.

Green, real name Peter Allen Greenbaum, was born on October 29, 1946 in London. The gift of a cheap guitar put Green, 10, on a musical path. He was barely out of his teens when he had his first big break in 1966, replacing Eric Clapton in John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, initially only for a week in 1965 after Clapton abruptly took off for a Greek vacation. Clapton resigned forever shortly after and Green entered.

In the Bluesbreakers, he met with Fleetwood, a former colleague in Peter B. Mayall's Looners added to bassist John McVie shortly after. The three departed the following year, forming the core of the band initially announced as "Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac with (guitarist) Jeremy Spencer".

Fleetwood Mac made their debut at the British Blues and Jazz festival in the summer of 1967, which led to a recording contract, then their first album in February 1968. The album, which included "Long Gray Mare" and three other songs de Green remained on the British charts for 13 months.

The band's first albums were heavy blues-rock tracks punctuated by Green's fluid and evocative guitar style and low voice. Notable singles included "Oh Well" and the Latin-flavored "Black Magic Woman", later a hit for Carlos Santana.

Green left the band in 1971. Still, Mick Fleetwood said in an interview with The Associated Press in 2017 that Green deserves most of the credit for the band's success.

"Peter was asked why he called the band Fleetwood Mac. He said, 'Well, you know I thought maybe I would go ahead sometime and I wanted Mick and John (McVie) to have a band.' End of story, explaining how generous he was, "said Fleetwood, who described Green as a standout in an era of great guitar work.

In his absence, the band's new lineup, which includes Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Lindsey Buckingham, was hugely successful with a more pop-tinged sound.

Green was admitted to a psychiatric hospital in 1977 after an incident with his manager. He was released later in the year, and he married Jane Samuels, a Canadian, in 1978. They had a daughter, Rosebud, and divorced the following year. Green also has a son, Liam Firlej.

Green returned to acting in the 1990s with Peter Green Splinter Group. But in 1998, he made a rare appearance with Fleetwood Mac when the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Green, to some listeners, was the best of the British blues guitarists of the 1960s. B.B. King once said that Green "has the sweetest tone I've ever heard. He was the only one who gave me the cold sweat."

Associated Press contributed to this report.