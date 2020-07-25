For most of our modern history, we have lived up to the social contract that people do not wear pajamas or home clothes outside the home. That changed when we embraced a more casual penchant for dress and embarrassment. By the mid-afternoon, they started showing up at airports and crowds at Walmart Tumblr tramps in pajama pants and shower shoes. And we all agreed that the only worthy accessory to match this look would be a black bar on the face.

But thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the use of careless rags loud and proud has been renamed as three chic. Call it COVIDcore. Celebrities and once-stylish New Yorkers emerged from the quarantine dressed as if they had been lying in bed for five months like Grandpa Joe "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Cara Delevingne, one of the world's most requested models, dined in Los Angeles last week in bathing shoes and tube stockings. In the Hamptons, Marvel movie star Scarlett Johansson wore head-to-toe sweatshirts with sports sandals. And big-name athletes, who have sported designer outfits and topped the best-dress lists, are also taking a break: Former Alabama star Henry Ruggs III wore an Old Spice bathrobe on national television when he was drafted by the Raiders in April.

With no cocktails, red carpets, or real lunches, many are dressing up for a Netflix binge. Gone are the ruffled and flowery summer dresses, shorts and collared shirts from past summers. Instead, bike shorts, slip-on shower shoes, and tie-dye gear now dominate our streets. These are some of the worst criminals.

Wheely bad shorts

In normal times, model Emily Ratajkowski is known for wearing as little as possible, but lately she has also become the greatest bike shorts ambassador since Greg LeMond.

Sliding standards

Pop stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are working overtime to earn their COVIDcore credit, going for a walk with paparazzi in loose clothes. Wearing a tank top, workout shorts, and shower slides, it looks like Mendes is trying to become a member of the "Jersey Shore" cast. Cabello lifts her back in a sloppy hippie outfit that says, "I sell candles made from my dog's ear wax at the farmer's market."

Shame pajamas

Is that the international sex symbol and superstar Scarlett Johansson or a Midwestern soccer mom picking up Clorox wipes and toilet paper from Target? Perhaps the costume is worth the anonymity, but at what price?

Strait of tint

"High School Musical" heroine Vanessa Hudgens has become the patron saint of all this disaster. Here she wears the Holy Trinity: fuzzy slides, a baggy T-shirt, and oversized tie-dye pants that give off a lazy hacky sack energy.