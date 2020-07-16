Celtics' Enes Kanter responds to Turkey's "terrorist" accusations: "The only thing that terrifies me is the basketball hoop"

In response to the Turkish government's terrorism allegations, Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter said Thursday that "it only (terrifies) the basketball hoop."

In an interview on the "Brian Kilmeade Show" with host Brian Kilmeade, the 28-year-old Turkish NBA player said his fight against the Turkish leadership is far from over.

"You have probably heard that my dad finally has his freedom after seven years. You know, we have been fighting the Turkish government for years," he said.

In June, Kanter's father, Mehmet Kanter, was acquitted of terrorism charges after being accused of orchestrating a failed coup in 2016 in association with American cleric Fethullah Gulen. Gulen denies any connection to the matter.

Furthermore, Kanter's own passport was revoked in 2017, and then the government issued an international order for his arrest.

Kanter has said he believes his own criticism of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's human rights record led the regime to attack his family.

"So, I feel like my dad finally has his freedom, but my fight is far from over because my family is the only one. My dad is the only one … So, I feel like I'm not going to stop talking about all this until every innocent soul in those prisons (be) free, "said Kanter,

"I mean, it's fun because they keep calling me & # 39; terrorist & # 39; and actually I tell them: I tell them to listen: & # 39; (The) only thing I terrorize is the basketball hoop & # 39; he joked.

"It's crazy because, like, I want freedom. I want democracy in my country, freedom in my country. I want human rights in my country. But, just because I want those things, it makes me a terrorist," Kanter said. .

Kanter also noted that his teammates, coaches and the NBA family have been "so amazing" and supportive during their time in the league, and that they "know what kind of person (he is)."

"So I'm not really concerned with what they say," he concluded. "And besides, I don't even have a parking ticket in the United States. How (can) they rule out extraditing me to Turkey (when) I didn't even do anything?"