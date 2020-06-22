Celtics' Jayson Tatum credits his father for helping him with his basketball career and toughness

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum recalled growing up with his father on Sunday.

Tatum, who grew up in Missouri, recalled that his father was tough on him while coaching him in basketball in an interview with KSDK-TV.

"He was like the most evil person when he was a child," Justin said of his father. “If I was wrong, he was tougher on me than the other kids. He used to cry every day, basically he used to quit basketball almost every day because of him.

Tatum said it was those harsh lessons that helped him get to where he is today.

"He saw the potential in me before I saw it in me, so making it so hard on me in basketball really, you know, made it harder on and off the court," he wrote.

Justin Tatum added that he knew that if his son could overcome the obstacles he had set for him, he could do almost anything.

"He took a good look at the general culture of St. Louis," said Tatum's father. "We didn't want to protect him from anything that was real."

Jayson Tatum also shared a letter he wrote to his 2-year-old son, Deuce.

“They asked me to write a letter for Father's Day, it is much more difficult than I expected. You are just over 2 years old and there are many things I want to share with you, but I will keep it brief. You have changed my life for the better and made me a better man as I hope to do the same to you as you get older.

“I love you more than life itself, I can't wait to see you grow into the leader you were meant to be and create positive change in this world in your own way. And as you go, know that I will always be there to guide, encourage, support, and know that you will never be alone because I will ALWAYS support you. That's it for now, I love you son!