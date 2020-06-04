Central Park Fixes A Major Problem With Moms In Animated Shows

Apple TV + Central Park It features an expertly designed progressive mother who manages to fill a void in the world of animation. The new family-focused show combines adventure, sweet stories and a lousy villain, while adding a new concept of making the mother character an approach equal to the father figure. And while many live action shows have been taking this approach for years, Central Park it is paving a new path for female characters in animation.

Central Park It was created by Josh Gad and Loren Bouchard (Bob's Burgers) and stars Hamilton alum Daveed Diggs and Frozenit's Kristen Bell. Follow a family of four who live at Edendale Castle in central New York City's Central Park, with sparks of catchy, original songs. The family doesn't know yet, but they will fight an evil hotel heiress who wants to turn the park into real estate, known to the public by a park musician voiced by Josh Gad. The mother, Paige Tillerman (Kathryn Hahn), is a reporter for a local newspaper and her husband, Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.), works as a park manager; They have two children and work together to maintain a healthy home in a wild city.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Why HBO Max's Selection Of Animated Movies And Shows Outperforms Disney's

Central Park There are only two episodes on Apple TV +, but Paige Tillerman is already setting herself apart from other cartoon moms. She has a career, supports her husband's work problems, helps children with unrequited love, and still manages to do laundry. In short, Paige is the epitome of a progressive woman, who was missing in the animated world. The first time Paige is shown, she's hunched over her laptop, working on a story while her family eats breakfast. She openly and frequently laments with her husband about his attempts to be taken seriously by his male boss. Like many real-life women, Paige struggles to progress at work and is anxious to do her job well. She leans on Owen to handle parenting chores, and there is an apparently equal distribution of chores. Paige also worries about being there to support her husband; Women will see her try to balance the two and, when necessary, put her family first, even at her own expense.

Similar programs now seem dated compared to how Central Park Her mother, Paige, has written. Examining other animated shows, it is clear that women are supporting characters rather than equals. From Lois onwards Family man Marge in The SimpsonsFrancine in American father, and even Linda in Bob's Burgers, They all have some points in common. Women do not have many of their own identities outside of the family unit, and none of them have a stable career. They are mothers who stay home and often have no independent adventures. Although a woman does not need to have a job to have agency, the representation of these characters as a note is an unrealistic representation of women.

Conversely, Paige is written as an equal to Owen and pursues her own wishes, while still being a committed mother.. While these Attributes shouldn't be unique to any TV show in 2020, they add dimension and make the show unique. Hopefully, other animated series will see the new show in how they develop their female characters in the future. Paige is the open, independent, loving and progressive mother that animated television has been missing. Viewers can watch Paige Tillerman's quest to become a serious reporter while tending to her children in new episodes of Central Park on Apple TV +.

Next: Why Bob & # 39; s Burgers is no longer so obscene

Every horror movie on HBO Max