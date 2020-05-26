Central Park review: the first Apple TV Plus cartoon is an amazing gem

Apple TV Plus



Central Park, the first official Apple TV Plus cartoon, is an amazing gem pulled from the dusty shelves of abandoned network television.

After Fox approved the show, which had been developed for the network by Bob & # 39; s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, Apple won a bidding war over Netflix and Hulu to bring Central Park to life. On May 29, this magical animated musical comedy will introduce your eccentrically healthy New York family (they live in a mini castle) to Apple TV Plus subscribers looking for guaranteed success of warmth and hilarity.

Each of the 25-minute episodes follows the Tillerman family as they prevent the hotel's heiress, Bitsy Brandenham, from turning Central Park into a collection of condos. The family lives in a small medieval castle, originally designed to contain shovels and dead people, located in a park full of tourists and homeless people.

Dad and stressed-out park manager Owen spend their time dealing with schemes that Bitsy (who has notes from Edna from The Incredibles) devises to drive people away. Meanwhile, the rest of the Tillerman family continues their daily lives in exceptionally absurd and irrational ways.

There is a mother, Paige, who tries to start her journalistic career with a "real news" story, which ends up involving politicians in harassing their luxurious spas and interrupting their fish pedicures. There's teenage Molly, whose cartoons of her as a superhero descend into an obsession with kissing an unnamed boy who flies a kite in the park. Cole, arguably the strangest of all, is a young man who loves all creatures, from Bitsy's oppressed dog, Champagne, to the rat that his mother traps to kill.

While the kind-hearted but insane family support each other in their efforts, Owen is embroiled in Bitsy's plots involving councils, mayors, contracts, and the world of bureaucracy. However, creator Bouchard's nose for the madman, sharp when writing about another strange family in Bob & # 39; s Burgers, never lets the minutiae creep.

He is assisted by the brilliant Josh Gad of fame Olaf from Frozen, whose abilities in the Broadway hit The Book of Mormon shine through catchy, self-aware musical numbers that are arguably the best part of the cartoon.

That's largely thanks to the first-class voice cast, which includes Gad, who, along with the series' co-writing with Bouchard and Nora Smith, portrays street musician Birdie, self-described as "almost like a priest." He serves as a narrator, piecing together the Tillermans' stories along with their direct explanations to the camera and occasional interactions with "best friend" Owen, all to the tune of him playing his violin like a guitar.

He is joined by Kathryn Hahn (mom Paige), Tituss Burgess (son Cole), Stanley Tucci (Bitsy, of course), along with Leslie Odom Jr. from Hamilton as Owen and Kristen Bell, co-star of Frozen. The latest duo performs the biggest, best and surprisingly uplifting songs on the show. You will be singing about "owning" in your respective line of work for days.

A special mention has to go to Helen, played by another Hamilton star on Daveed Diggs. Helen is Bitsy's assistant who expects Bitsy to write it down in her will and then quickly bites the dust. Helen's silent and tortured state, involving tweezers in Bitsy's chin hair and making as many deadpan and creepy comments as possible, is another layer on its own that balances the foolish spirit of the other characters.

While Bitsy's threats have yet to see the park in real danger after the first four episodes, Central Park is more concerned with celebrating the weirdest and strangest characters in a New York city packed with tourists who want to put vests on squirrels. You already know what you are going to get with Central Park: the sweet getaways of an eccentric family, which occasionally breaks into statutes and flowers. Everything goes off.

Central Park arrives on Apple TV Plus on May 29.