CEOs of the United States sign a letter asking for urgent help for small businesses

Many small businesses across the country face an almost certain catastrophe if they don't receive federal aid soon, a letter from Monday signed by some of the biggest names in business claims.

According to the letter to Labor and Senate leaders of both House and Senate parties, organized by Labor Day, mom and pop shops face "a wave of permanent closings" for Labor Day. former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and drafted with the help of Senators Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.).

It features the signatures of more than 100 executives, including Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Google boss Bob Chapek and Doug McMillon of Walmart, and highlights the importance of small business to the economy.

"From retailers and restaurants to consultancies and manufacturers, small business owners face a future of potential financial ruin that will make the nation's current economic downturn last longer than it should," the letter says.

He calls on lawmakers to "transcend partisanship" and create an assistance package for business owners that includes "loans guaranteed by the federal government, on favorable terms," ​​and says the support "should last longer than just next two or three months. "

The letter emphasizes that it is not asking for "bottomless gifts," but rather "to show how capitalism can benefit all Americans, particularly entrepreneurs who have been forced to shut down or reduce their business capacity through no fault of their own." .

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last week that he was "cautiously optimistic" about the coronavirus vaccines that are underway, but has emphasized that the virus will not go away anytime soon.

The United States economy suffered its worst hit last week since the Great Depression in the second quarter, as the coronavirus crisis has slowed American business, with the country's gross domestic product, the value of all goods and services produced. here, 32.9 percent from last year.