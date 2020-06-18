Certain blood type may limit COVID-19 risk, others may hurt, study suggests

According to a study done on Wednesday, a team of scientists carrying out a genetic analysis of patients with coronavirus found that having a certain blood type can affect the risk of developing the disease.

The study, which appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine, compared the genes of thousands of European patients and found that those with type A blood were more likely to get serious disease. Those with type O blood were less likely.

A TYPE OF BLOOD MAY PROVIDE SOME CORONAVIRUS PROTECTION, THE STUDY SUGGESTS

The research comes after a similar study from China published in March found that people with type O blood may be more resistant to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, while people with type A blood. they could be more at risk.

"Most of us dismissed it because it was a very crude study," Dr. Parameswar Hari, a blood specialist at the Medical College of Wisconsin, said of the China report. After the new study, he declared "now I believe it" and added that "it could be very important".

The recent study, which consisted of scientists in Italy, Spain, Denmark, Germany, and other countries, compared 1,980 patients with severe COVID-19 to several thousand people who were otherwise healthy or had mild or no symptoms. The researchers linked variations in six genes to the likelihood of serious illness, while linking blood groups to potential risk.

Hari said that people with Type O are better at recognizing certain proteins as foreign, which can spread to proteins on the virus's surface. During the SARS outbreak, essentially a genetic cousin of the new coronavirus, "people with blood type O were found to be less likely to get serious disease," he added.

Critics called for caution due to certain factors, including how a limited number of patients were presented in the latest study.

In comparison, 23andMe launched a study that enrolled 750,000 participants earlier this month after using their testing services to help scientists better understand how genetics may play a role in why some people get the new coronavirus.

Still, the largest study found that Type O blood was 9 to 18 percent less likely to test positive for COVID-19 compared to other blood types, echoing the most recent European study. .

There are four main blood types: A, B, AB and O, and "it is determined by proteins on the surface of red blood cells," said Dr. Mary Horowitz, chief scientist at the Center for International Blood Transplant Research and Marrow.

Blood type has also been linked to susceptibility to other infectious diseases, such as cholera, recurrent E. coli urinary tract infections, and an insect called H. pylori that can cause ulcers and stomach cancer, Dr. said David Valle, director of the Johns Hopkins University Institute of Genetic Medicine.

Simply put: "It is a provocative study. In my opinion, it is worth publishing and publishing," but it needs verification in more patients, Valle said.

Madeline Farber and the Fox News Associated Press contributed to this report.