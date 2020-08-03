Céspedes is absent, chooses to leave

The Mets can never be found out of the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Sunday was a wild end to a tough weekend for the Mets. Yoenis Céspedes was absent, Brodie Van Wagenen made a statement that they don't know where he is, and then Cespedes' agent informs them that he is choosing to exit the 2020 season. Oh yeah, and the Mets ended up losing their fifth consecutive game to fall. to 3-7.

To analyze everything, it is an emergency edition of the podcast "Amazin & # 39; But True" with me and Nelson Figueroa. To open the show, Figgie gives me the microphone to passionately shed off Cespedes' decision, his career with the Mets as a train wreck, and the franchise remains a debacle on and off the field.

Figgie responds to my spiel by talking about Cespedes' poor decision to leave without telling people. It also points to the bad game on the field, from defense to the bullpen to leaving the boys on base, along with the struggles of Pete Alonso and some poor decisions by Luis Rojas. The Mets have left an army on the base roads and are not pushing runs, and it has been a big reason for their streak of five straight losses as they sit last in the National League East. We look at the pain Mets fans suffer and why it's so far beyond what other teams have faced. We look back on the Cespedes era, the contract is wrong, the awful moves Van Wagenen has made as general manager and what awaits this team.

