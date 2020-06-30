CFL player released from team after anti-gay tirade on social media

Canadian Soccer League player Christion Jones was released from his team on Sunday, the day after he made comments against gays on social media.

Jones, who starred in Alabama before joining the Edmonton Eskimos, tweeted that a man should be with a woman and vice versa, but made it clear that that was just his opinion.

"I keep it that real … Man is not supposed to be with a man. A woman is not supposed to be with another woman. THAT'S ME! ​​Live life safely," he wrote in a deleted tweet. .

According to TMZ Sports, Jones initially defended his tweet before being released.

“They're trying to get me fired now! A black man who gives his opinion on Twitter is disgusting to many, "he wrote." People understand that I don't mind being fired for what I stand for. An opinion is required. "

He added: "It won't change how I feel anytime soon. I love you all. I respect those who respect me. And those who hate, I still show love. Stand on what I said forever."

After his release from the Eskimos, Jones issued an apology.

"My words were deeply hurtful, painful, and of no avail," he wrote. “I added to the struggle of a community, living a life free of oppression of any kind. I sincerely apologize. I was wrong. "

Jones spent four years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders before joining the Eskimos last season.

"We support the LGBTQ2 + community and strongly condemn the language used by Christion Jones," the Eskimos said in a statement. "There is no place for such comments about our team."

The CFL also issued a statement.

“Our league does not claim perfection, but it strives to be inclusive, accept and celebrate our differences, and respect and honor human rights. There is no place in our league for comments that belittle people based on their religion, race, gender, or sexual orientation. "

Associated Press contributed to this report.