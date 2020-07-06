CFL's Eskimo Edmonton to keep name despite public pressure

Amid controversy over the Washington Redskins' team name, eyes turned to the Canadian Football League's Eskimo Edmonton and its nickname, which has been kept since 1949.

The Eskimo franchise announced on Friday that it would not bow to public pressure and would change the name after "an extensive one-year formal research and engagement program with Inuit leaders and community members across Canada."

REDSKINS MINORITY OWNERS SEEKING TO SELL PARTICIPATIONS BETWEEN THE NAME CHANGE DILEMMA: REPORTS

"The constant feedback was a desire for more commitment to the club," the team said in a statement. "There were a variety of views regarding the club's name, but no consensus emerged to support a name change. Therefore, the club decided to keep its name. "

The Eskimos said the engagement program included meetings with Inuit leaders and community leaders from Iqaluit, Inuvik, Yellowknife and Ottawa. The team added that it conducted a "telephone survey of a large group of Inuit across Canada."

DWAYNE HASKINS OF REDSKINS LAUNCHES SUPPORT FOR THIS NAME IF THE TEAM DECIDES TO CHANGE

The team posted a statement on Twitter about their refusal to change the name, and many of the responses read, "Change your name."

Edmonton was originally criticized in June when the team issued a statement on racism in the wake of George Floyd's death by police.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

The Eskimos' name is believed by many to be "racist". According to Merriam-Webster, the term is considered offensive. The dictionary describes the word as having "a general meaning that encompasses a number of indigenous peoples, and continues for the time being in widespread use in many parts of the English-speaking world."

Associated Press contributed to this report.