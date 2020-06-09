Chad Daybell, husband of Lori Vallow, detained in Idaho

Daybell is the husband of Lori Vallow, whose two children have been missing since September.
Hagen said "detectives and investigators have recovered what are believed to be human remains that have not been identified at this time," according to the video provided by CNN affiliate KIFI / KIDK.
"Chad Daybell has been detained for questioning," said Hagen.
Hagen offered no further details.
Vallow and Daybell left their Rexburg home when investigators began investigating the disappearance of Tylee and Joshua, police said.
Vallow, 46, has been in custody since she was extradited from Hawaii in March. He faces multiple charges, including two serious crimes of desertion and non-support of children, according to a criminal complaint filed in an Idaho court.
Vallow's children were last seen at different times.
17-year-old Tylee Ryan has not been seen since visiting Yellowstone National Park on September 8 with her brother Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, mother and uncle Alex Cox, according to authorities.
Joshua was last seen at a school in Idaho later that month.