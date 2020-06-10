Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow, charged after the remains of children were found in his home

Daybell, Lori Vallow's husband, was charged with two counts of destroying evidence the day after the human remains were found. The remains have not been positively identified, but they are from children, Fremont County Prosecutor Rob Wood said in court.
The two charges allege that he hid the remains sometime between September 2019 and June 2020. His bail was set at $ 1 million.
Vallow's children: Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7 – has not been seen since September. Tylee Ryan was last seen when she visited Yellowstone National Park on September 8 with her brother, mother and uncle Alex Cox, according to authorities. Joshua was last seen at a school in Idaho later that month.
Vallow is currently on trial on multiple charges, including two serious crimes of desertion and non-support of children, according to a criminal complaint filed with an Idaho court.
How we got here
In late November, family members asked police in Rexburg, Idaho to check Joshua because they had not spoken to him recently. But the police did not find him at the house when they arrived.
They saw Vallow and Daybell, who authorities said told them that Joshua was staying with a family friend in Arizona. When the police returned the next day to carry out a search warrant, Vallow and Daybell were gone.
The couple was found in January in Hawaii, where they had been since December 1 while authorities were searching for Vallow's children.
Vallow was arrested in February and extradited from Hawaii in March. His bond is still $ 1 million and a preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin on July 9.
The investigation has also raised questions about the death of other family members.
Daybell was also married before. His ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, died on October 19, and a few weeks later, he and Vallow were married. Authorities initially believed that Tammy Daybell died of natural causes, but Rexburg police later said her death was suspicious and she exhumed her body.
After Vallow and Daybell were married, they told some witnesses that Tylee had died a year before her father, and told others that Vallow had no young children, police said.
Furthermore, those close to the couple said they had been involved in strong religious ideologies.
Arizona police released body camera footage from January 2019 of Vallow's ex-husband saying he was unable to contact the children. She said her marriage had deteriorated rapidly and that "she believes he is a resurrected being and a god."