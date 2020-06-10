Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow, charged after the remains of children were found in his home

Daybell, Lori Vallow's husband, was charged with two counts of destroying evidence the day after the human remains were found. The remains have not been positively identified, but they are from children, Fremont County Prosecutor Rob Wood said in court.

The two charges allege that he hid the remains sometime between September 2019 and June 2020. His bail was set at $ 1 million.

Vallow's children: Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7 – has not been seen since September. Tylee Ryan was last seen when she visited Yellowstone National Park on September 8 with her brother, mother and uncle Alex Cox, according to authorities. Joshua was last seen at a school in Idaho later that month.

Vallow is currently on trial on multiple charges, including two serious crimes of desertion and non-support of children, according to a criminal complaint filed with an Idaho court.

The charges against Daybell are part of an extensive investigation that stretched from Idaho to Arizona to Hawaii, picked up connections to a deep religious ideology and raised new questions about the death of other family members.

How we got here

In late November, family members asked police in Rexburg, Idaho to check Joshua because they had not spoken to him recently. But the police did not find him at the house when they arrived.

They saw Vallow and Daybell, who authorities said told them that Joshua was staying with a family friend in Arizona. When the police returned the next day to carry out a search warrant, Vallow and Daybell were gone.

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell face charges in connection with the disappearance of Vallow's two children.

The couple was found in January in Hawaii, where they had been since December 1 while authorities were searching for Vallow's children.

They were issued a search warrant, and the police gave Vallow a deadline to turn Joshua and Tylee over to authorities. But that deadline passed without a sign from either of them.

Vallow was arrested in February and extradited from Hawaii in March. His bond is still $ 1 million and a preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin on July 9.

How Idaho's search for missing children went from parents in Hawaii to the discovery of human remains

The investigation has also raised questions about the death of other family members.

Shortly before Tylee, Joshua and his mother moved from Arizona to Idaho, Vallow's estranged husband, Charles Vallow, was shot dead during a fight with his brother, CNN affiliate KIFI / KIDK reported. The brother was not charged in the case, and later died in December, the affiliate reported.

Daybell was also married before. His ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, died on October 19, and a few weeks later, he and Vallow were married. Authorities initially believed that Tammy Daybell died of natural causes, but Rexburg police later said her death was suspicious and she exhumed her body.

After Vallow and Daybell were married, they told some witnesses that Tylee had died a year before her father, and told others that Vallow had no young children, police said.

Furthermore, those close to the couple said they had been involved in strong religious ideologies.

Arizona police released body camera footage from January 2019 of Vallow's ex-husband saying he was unable to contact the children. She said her marriage had deteriorated rapidly and that "she believes he is a resurrected being and a god."

In addition, Daybell connected to a religious website called "Preparing a People," a doomsday preparatory site that describes itself as a "series of conference events focused on self-reliance and personal grooming." Editors at the site said they decided to mine content with Daybell or Vallow in light of the children's disappearance.

