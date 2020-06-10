Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow, charged after the remains of children were found in his home





Daybell, Lori Vallow's husband, was charged with two counts of destroying evidence the day after the human remains were found. The remains have not been positively identified, but they are from children, Fremont County Prosecutor Rob Wood said in court.

The two charges allege that he hid the remains sometime between September 2019 and June 2020. His bail was set at $ 1 million.

Vallow's children: Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7 – has not been seen since September. Tylee Ryan was last seen when she visited Yellowstone National Park on September 8 with her brother, mother and uncle Alex Cox, according to authorities. Joshua was last seen at a school in Idaho later that month.

Vallow is currently on trial on multiple charges, including two serious crimes of desertion and non-support of children, according to a criminal complaint filed with an Idaho court.