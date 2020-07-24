Chad Daybell's World Expected End Date Has Passed

The day Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow predicted that the end of the world has come and gone.

The couple obsessed with doomsday, who is being held on charges related to the disappearance and death of two of Vallow's children, believed the apocalypse would come on Wednesday, according to Idaho media outlet KSL-TV.

Friends have said that husband and wife were part of an end-of-the-world worship called Prepare a People, who believe in preparing for the second coming of Jesus Christ and the end of days.

Daybell has written numerous books on the end of the world and even wrote about a past career as a gravedigger. He claimed to have had visions of two earthquakes hitting the Wasatch Front in Utah as a sign of impending Judgment Day.

“The former is moderate and interrupts life for a few weeks. Many older brick buildings collapse and roads are damaged, but repairs are done quickly, ”he wrote in a September 2015 blog post, according to the station.

In his 2007 book "The Great Gathering," he described a magnitude 5.7 earthquake, specifically. Interestingly, an earthquake of that magnitude shook the Magna, Utah area on March 18.

Vallow also has a documented history of end of the world beliefs.

"We are gathering as saints, as brothers and sisters, and we are preparing for the second coming," he said in a 2018 podcast, the outlet reported.

She also spoke about her radical beliefs to her ex-husband, Charles Vallow, according to her sister, Kay Woodcock.

"Tell her that [Lori] is a chosen one, that she is now a God and now it is up to her to help investigate 144,000 so that they are there for the second time in July 2020. I think it is July 22. I don't know what's going to happen on July 23, ”Kay told KSL in January.

Charles expressed concern about Lori's state of mind in court documents filed in February 2019, amid his battle for divorce and custody.

"[Lori] informed [Charles] that he was a God assigned to carry out the work of the 144.00 at the second coming of Christ in July 2020 and that if [Charles] stood in the way of his mission, would murder him. " Presentation states.

The couple adopted Woodcock's grandson, Joshua "JJ" Vallow. When he tried to pick up the boy last July in Phoenix, Lori's brother Alex Cox shot Charles, who defended himself.

Cox died of an apparent blood clot in his lungs at his home in Arizona last December.

JJ, 7, and her sister, Tylee Ryan, 17, went missing in September. His remains were found buried on Daybell's Idaho property last month.

Vallow, 46, and Daybell, 51, have been charged with conspiring to hide or destroy the children's bodies.

They are detained in jail on bail of $ 1 million each.