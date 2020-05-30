Chad Stahelski in The Matrix 4, John Wick and his Highlander reboot

JOHN WICK turned out to be the smallest action thriller he could; After impressing the public with forceful action sequences featuring Keanu Reeves as the titular retired assassin, JOHN WICK spawned several sequels, including JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 and JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM, and although the third film was initially thought to be the final chapter, a fourth installment is on the way.

With the COVID-19 shutdown still in effect, franchise director Chad Stahelski doesn't know when production will begin on JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4, but he did speak to THR to say the extra time has been good for the creative team.

Obviously, Wicks are not formulated or anything like that, so it takes a while to find the themes we want to do and how crazy and subversive we want to be in storytelling. So it has been very difficult trying to figure out what we want to do with the next John Wick. There are so many ideas to go with, between the action design, the pieces of the set and where we would like to film all that. So that has been good for us. The weather is always good when you are developing. I'm lucky enough that I don't have to risk spending too much time with anything I've done, so it's been a good thing trying to figure things out. What ideas survive the test the next day.

Stahelski added that there were several items that he originally intended to include in the third movie, but he pulled out to save for the fourth. "I like the themes"Stahelski said."Obviously, you can see the influences of old westerns and old Samurai movies. All the Arthurian tales about chivalry and all that sort of thing, going back to that. We had a couple of overlapping themes, and I narrowed it down to the bare essentials. And there were two action sequences that we had really conceived, but we didn't have room for them. So we take them out of the movie. And I'd like to think that 90 percent of what I pulled out, there's a place in John Wick 4 where I can definitely reinsert them."

In addition to JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4, Chad Stahelski also participates in THE MATRIX 4 in some way, helping director Lana Wachowski with the development of various action sequences.

Firstly, creatively, Lana is one of the most unique people I've ever worked with in the industry. Just a fantastic mind. She is a great director who loves to direct her own action. I mean, with her, you never talk about an action sequence. It is the sequence. You hear me say it all the time; You probably hear Dave Leitch say it all the time. The action and the story are not cut; They do not separate. So you have someone like Lana, who says, "Let's do this and this and this." She has some really cool ideas. She knows the visual style. She knows what she is trying to say in the sequence. She wants to collaborate and see how high you can take it collaboratively. So, to answer your question, she comes up with this idea. She comes with this piece from the set. She comes with: “This is the character. This is what is happening. This is the conflict. This is where I need it to be emotionally or psychologically or whatever the plot is at the end of this sequence. What do you have in your bag of tricks to make him absolutely crazy?

"And that's where we bring in the specialists and our choreographers,"Stahelski continued."Literally, it is just day after day the exchange of ideas with each other. What is the biggest, best and coolest thing? How do we help Lana achieve what she is trying to do with whatever visual concept she is trying to shape? She is one of those great people who will tell us something and we will say, "Well, we have this." Then she says, 'Oh my gosh, that's amazing. I didn't think about it, but what if we take this and do it like this? She always annoys you and that's a challenge. (Laughter.) He is probably still the most challenging person, in a good way, that I have worked with because he always takes his ideas and says, "Well, how do we make it better?""Stahelski added that if you love THE MATRIX trilogy, you will love what Lana Wachowski is doing with the fourth movie."Because she's bright and fun and understands what fans want."

Another project that Chad Stahelski has been joining for quite some time is the HIGHLANDER reboot. The director admitted that the project has been a "A nut difficult to break because the Highlander property is heavily involved and the mythology is very deep."Stahelski and his team have worked hard to make the project their own, but they remain somewhat faithful to the original."We don't want to make a new version,"Stahelski said."We don't want to do a reinvention. We want to do something new, that uses the mythology of what everyone likes from the first movie. Making a good movie is difficult, making a great movie is even more difficult. We chose challenging projects to try to be new and diverse, at least something that the public has not yet seen exactly in our direction. So time is always a good thing, but I think I have a knack for choosing projects that are not easy to develop."

