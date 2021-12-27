Chainsaw Man is a Japanese anime that was originally written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Chainsaw Man’s story is one of action, anger, and dark fantasy that will stick you to your chair. The story shows that devils are born out of human fear. The television series is directed by Ryū Nakayama and Nakazono. The Chainsaw Man anime first aired on October 11, 2018. The Chainsaw Man manga was serialized in the shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump from December 2018 to December 2020. This anime series has created its legacy by winning the 66th Shogakukan Manga Award in the shōnen category, as well as the Harvey Awards in the Best Manga category.

Background of Chainsaw Man anime

Nothing much is revealed to the viewers about the story. However, as per the previous series and the released trailer speculations have been made as to what we would see next. The story is about a character named Denji. After his father died he was heavily indebted and found no way to come out. He led his life by doing either small and odd jobs or by killing Devils for the Yakuza. One day Denji saves a dog named Pochita, who was a chainsaw devil. Chainsaw Devil’s goal is to turn humans into Chainsaw Devils. Chainsaw Man anime has a lot of dark themes, but the story focuses on Denji and his friends’ struggle with survival in their world filled with devils.

Why watch Chainsaw Man?

The story has a good mix of action, anger, and dark fantasy. It’s worth watching if you’re looking for something new in the anime genre. Chainsaw man is an interesting anime that takes place in modern-day Tokyo. The protagonist, Denji, owes a lot of money to some shady characters after his father died. To make things worse, Denji is constantly being hounded by devils – creatures that look like humans, but with sharp claws and fangs. Chainsaw Man is a dark fantasy anime that focuses on Denji’s struggle to survive in this world filled with devilish creatures. Also, Chainsaw Man anime is a new twist on the traditional anime genre. If you’re looking for something new to watch, Chainsaw Man is worth a try. The series will give you spine-chills for sure.

Chainsaw Man has reached 12.000.000 copies in circulation. Shihei Lin also mentions Part 2 of the series will start its serialization in early Summer 2022, and the anime will also be broadcasting next year. pic.twitter.com/uhEd9wTh84 — Chainsaw Man (@chainsawmannews) December 18, 2021

When is Chainsaw Man releasing?

The trailer of the anime show has been released. And it has been informed that the show might release sometime in 2022. The story plot sounds amazing with a lot of action scenes featured. Chainsaw Man will be released under Netflix which means Chainsaw Man fans all over the world can watch it anytime they want. They can even purchase DVDs or Blue Ray discs from an official retailer. A Trailer has been released for Chainsaw and so far only in Japan. No official news about when it’s going to be streamed online or are they planning for any other releases outside Japan. The trailer shows some amazing thrilling visuals with good music tracks playing behind them which makes the overall experience very promising and interesting.

So, tune in with us to get more latest updates about this super fun anime, Chainsaw Man. If you are into action-packed, dark dramas then this anime is meant for you. Chainsaw Man anime will be a fantastic anime horror series. Chainsaw Man anime will be a dark drama mixed with horror elements. The series seems to have all the ingredients of an interesting thrilling story and it’s going to be more of a psychological thriller rather than pure horror as we have seen in some anime titles before.