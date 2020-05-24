Challenge Almighty Kaiju in DUNGEONS & DRAGONS with TITANS OF THE ANTIENT WORLD – Newsdio

Who doesn't want Kaiju in their Dungeons and Dragons game? Kaiju is going crazy and I can only imagine the satisfaction of knocking one down. Well, thanks to Jackson Lewis, now you can try your luck in 7 different Kaiju in Titans of the ancient world. All of these are designed with a challenge rating of 30 so they will be hard to knock down and it is recommended that you do not try them out with a party below level 17. My personal favorite is the Crabgoat. It's half crab and half goat and I want a movie about Crabgoat. Each Kaiju comes complete with information on minions, their origin story, any effects in the region, their level of aggression, and even adventure hooks that you can use. This supplement has it all for Kaiju fans.

You can buy Titans of the ancient world DMs Guild for $ 5.95.