Chance The Rapper criticized after supporting Kanye West's presidential announcement

Chance The Rapper faced a backlash after the Chicago ringmaster tweeted in support of Kanye West's presidential bid while denouncing Democract Joe Biden.

Chance, who is a devoted member of West & # 39; s G.O.O.D. Musical imprint, he retweeted West's latest release, a song titled "DONDA," in which West's mother, the late Donda West, recites the KRS1 lyrics. West dropped the record on his mother's birthday.

Chance began retweet West's post and added his own comment: "And everyone here trying to convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh.

However, Chance's response didn't sit well with many on the platform. The 27-year-old then asked his critics a question about his general stance on American democracy.

"Are we a professional bipartisan system?" Opportunity tweeted before briefly going on to another question of whether people were simply "more pro Biden or anti ye (Kanye) and why?"

"I understand that you will want to answer that you are just trying to 'come out triumphant', but in this hypothetical scenario where you are replacing Trump, can anyone explain why Joe Biden would be better?" The opportunity continued.

Detractors of Chance claimed that Biden is a much better option to replace President Donald Trump than West, but Chance disagreed, claiming that West has provided more for the black community than either Trump or Biden.

West previously promised to provide affordable housing and much more support for education in Chicago, which Chance believes West's approach could expand to the country as a whole if he won the presidency.

Many states require that petitions with thousands of signatures be included on the ballot as a presidential candidate. As of last week, West had not submitted any formal paperwork to run for president and has missed deadlines for half a dozen states, including New York and Illinois, according to Billboard.

Chance then pressed send in another tweet in which he said "he finally got the answer now."

"I understand," Chance wrote. “Everyone trusts Biden more than everyone trusts Ye. I think I understand why, I just don't feel the same. "

It also issued a public poll on the subject of "compensation, "That has accumulated almost 129,000 votes in total as of the date of publication, with more than 67 percent of the respondents voting" yes "

Chance said he was "disappointed in what this poll looks like, but it definitely explains everything that has happened so far" and replied to a Twitter user that he was simply "upset that more than a quarter of people who vote are against it. of repairs. "

Chance also tweeted that, while "not planning to be trending today," he wanted to seize the moment to insist that the "City of Chicago and Chicago Police Department should finally admit and report the murder of Fred Hampton."

Hampton, who actively participated in the Black Panther Party in the United States, was fatally shot in his bed in December 1969 during a pre-dawn raid led by the Cook County District Attorney's Office, the Chicago Police Department, and the FBI. Chicago and the FBI settled with a group of nine plaintiffs after a civil lawsuit was filed and most academics now view their murder as murder.

A few hours after the first tweets, Chance seemed to back off his previous comments, writing: "Whoever votes, I hope they abolish the prison system as we know it, honor black reparations and all treaties with indigenous peoples and finally end homelessness. Whoever God is bless you."

He also wrote that he understands the "improbability" of West actually becoming president, noting that he realizes that some Biden supporters don't vote for him with much enthusiasm.