Chandramukhi 2, the much-awaited horror-comedy film starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence, was released on September 28, 2023. The film, directed by P. Vasu, is a sequel to the 2005 Tamil hit Chandramukhi. Fans of the franchise were eagerly waiting for the release of the film, and the early Twitter reviews seem to suggest that they were not disappointed.

According to Hindustan Times, the first reactions to Kangana Ranaut’s performance in the film are positive. Twitter is abuzz with fans praising the actress for her portrayal of the lead character. One fan wrote, “Kangana Ranaut shines in Chandramukhi 2, and is being hailed for her outstanding performance.” Another fan tweeted, “It is mind-blowing and outstanding.”

The Indian Express reports that netizens are saying there are “no dull moments” in the film. Fans are also praising the film’s direction, with one fan tweeting, “P. Vasu has done a great job with the direction of the film. The horror-comedy genre is not easy to pull off, but he has done it with ease.”

India TV News reports that fans are showering praises on both Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence for their performances in the film. The chemistry between the two actors is said to be one of the highlights of the film.

Overall, the early Twitter reviews for Chandramukhi 2 seem to suggest that the film is a hit among fans of the horror-comedy genre. With positive reviews pouring in, it will be interesting to see how the film performs at the box office in the coming weeks.

